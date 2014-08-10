Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift rock the 2014 Teen Choice Awards blue carpet

#Ariana Grande #Taylor Swift
08.10.14 4 years ago

Some of the hottest young stars from movies, music and TV hit the 2014 Teen Choice Awards Sunday evening in downtown Los Angeles.  While famous faces such as Shailene Woodley, Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lopez avoided the red carpet more than enough made up for the summer's only blue carpet.

You know Taylor Swift strutted her stuff (she's quickly hitting more carpets on a yearly basis than Nicole Kidman), the show's host and “Teen Wolf” star Tyler Posey, but did you expect Ariana Grande?  Or Ansel Elgort?  Maybe, maybe not.

Check out all the pretty faces on this year's blue carpet at the 2014 Teen Choice Awards in the embedded gallery below.

