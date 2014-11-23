Ariana Grande asks you to ‘Love me Harder’ at the American Music Awards

#The Weeknd #Ariana Grande
11.23.14 4 years ago

On a night full of performances, Ariana Grande delivered a memorable one.

For more than two minutes, Grande stood on the stage at the American Music Awards and sang slowly and soulfully, keeping the audience entranced.  Eventually, the tempo went up somewhat and she was joined on stage by The Weeknd, but Grande remained the center of the song and delivered. 

Check out her “Love me Harder” performance below for yourself and tell us – is this what you wanted from Grande tonight?

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Weeknd#Ariana Grande
TAGSAMERICAN MUSIC AWARDSAmerican Music Awards 2014ARIANA GRANDELove Me Harderthe weeknd

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP