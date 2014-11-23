Ariana Grande asks you to ‘Love me Harder’ at the American Music Awards

On a night full of performances, Ariana Grande delivered a memorable one.

For more than two minutes, Grande stood on the stage at the American Music Awards and sang slowly and soulfully, keeping the audience entranced. Eventually, the tempo went up somewhat and she was joined on stage by The Weeknd, but Grande remained the center of the song and delivered.

Check out her “Love me Harder” performance below for yourself and tell us – is this what you wanted from Grande tonight?