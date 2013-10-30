Ariana Grande is Juliet in ‘Right There’ clip to Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Romeo: Watch

Taylor Swift dated Conor Kennedy in real-life, now Ariana Grande has her go at America”s equivalent of the royal family as she romances Kennedy”s cousin, Patrick Schwarzenegger, in the elaborate video for “Right There.”

The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver isn”t required to do much more than look dreamily handsome in the clip, which he more than accomplishes.

Grande, whose album “Yours Truly” debuted at No. 1 earlier this year, plays Juliet, while Schwarzenegger is Romeo at a masquerade ball. Big Sean, who appears on the track, plays the Priest.

With fans fluttering, masks in place, and gorgeous ball gowns to show off, Grande enters the party only to realize, to her delight, that her beau has crashed the ball. They even have a balcony scene just like in the Shakespeare play, although this video ends much happier than the Bard”s original tale. Plus, I distinctly don”t remember everyone jumping into the pool with synchronized swimmers in Shakespeare”s version.

It”s a romantic, lavish video perfect for the song and perfect for the NIckelodeon star”s young fan base.