Ariana Grande aces The National Anthem: Watch

09.05.14 4 years ago

The Seattle Seahawks weren't the only winner last night. Ariana Grande is having a good week: Her new album, “My Everything,” came in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with a commanding lead, “Bang Bang,” her collaboration with Jessie J and Nicki Minaj continue to climb up the charts, and she absolutely nailed the National Anthem as the NFL season opener last night when the Green Bay Packers met the Seahawks.

Listen for yourself below. She didn”t goof up the words a la Christina Aguilera at the 2011 Super Bowl or Steven Tyler at a  playoff game. And she was certainly on key, unlike Roseanne Barr.

We recommend her for the gig at the 2015 Super Bowl.

