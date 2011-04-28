Armie Hammer may saddle up as ‘The Lone Ranger’

Armie Hammer’s post-“Social Network” career has the potential to be very, very interesting.
I’ll be honest… when I sat down to watch David Fincher’s acclaimed film, it was one of the very first screenings of the movie anywhere, and I was totally unfamiliar with Hammer’s work. As a result, I ended up buying into the idea that the Winklevoss twins were played by two separate people. Completely. I never even considered that it was a special effect. I wondered why I didn’t know about these guys yet, but still… I just accepted it. That’s a real testament to not only the technical trickery involved but also the nuanced work that Hammer did as both of the twins.
Since then, I managed to catch up with the second season of “Reaper,” which is the other largest role I’ve seen Hammer play, and I’m impressed by the guy in general. He won the genetic lottery, but beyond that, he’s got a really interesting subversive quality that plays against his preposterous good looks.
As far as I’m concerned, that makes him a great choice for Gore Verbinski’s “The Lone Ranger.”
It sounds like they’re not quite at that point yet where they’re making an actual deal for him to be in the film, but that talks have begun. I’d love to see what sort of chemistry he’s got with Johnny Depp, who has been signed as Tonto since Verbinski first came aboard. The way Verbinski’s been describing the film for a while now, it sounds like Tonto is the real star of the film, and The Lone Ranger is going to be the sort of unknowable character off to the side of things. The idea of seeing the whole thing from Tonto’s point of view is interesting, and certainly Depp is a bigger star than Hammer, so it makes sense in terms of casting. You want someone who can stand toe to toe with him, but whose name won’t be bigger on the poster.
Will this be the film that makes Hammer a movie star? No idea. But I think it’s a great move, and out of all the names we’ve heard in connection with the role so far, this is the most appealing.
Hammer is supposed to star in Tarsem Singh’s “Snow White,” so I’m guessing this means “The Lone Ranger” won’t happen until sometime this fall, giving him a chance to finish that film while Depp is busy on “Dark Shadows.”
Toe to toe, but he’s a lot taller than Depp. I’m surprised they’d do that
I HATE the idea of a LONE RANGER movie with Tonto as the focus. I didn’t realize they were going that way. I had assumed that with Depp as Tonto, it would be a buddy action movie. Not some revisionist take. I have suddenly lost interest in this.
It’s the role that made Klinton Spilsbury a household name.
Verbinski is on record at the LA TIMES HERO COMPLEX saying he has no desire to play this straight or with any respect, preferring to make the Lone Ranger look like an idiot next to Depp’s Tonto. Sounds like another character by Fran Striker gets #%^$ed over by the grinning asses of Hollywood.
I would prefer to see a solid, serious Lone Ranger western. When this new broke the other night I was actually reading the issue of Warren Ellis’ Planetary which takes on the Lone Ranger. Now there is a great concept for the character, especially his “silver” bullets.
And I say this as someone who likes the Pirates’ Franchise.