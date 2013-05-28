“Arrested Development” on Netflix: Hilarious, boring, bloated, masterful

Season 4 looks like “Arrested Development” but it’s an entirely different series, says Todd VanDerWerff, “something more like Mitch Hurwitz and the cast of that earlier show got together to make a bunch of loosely intersecting short films about the characters from the earlier project, each with its own tone and point-of-view. It’s an occasionally hilarious, sometimes boring, always bloated boondoggle of a project, and it”s the sort of thing that’s at once staggering in its ambition and hard to approach with anything like real affection. It is, in places, masterful. It is also, in other places, at once weirdly pleased with itself and too ready to hold the audience”s hand where that hand needn’t be held.” PLUS: There’s flashes of brilliance amid a lot of flab, “Arrested” is at worst doing a shaky imitation of itself, 5 of the 15 episodes deserved an “A” but many were uneven, Season 4 exceeds expectations, it took 7 episodes to get good, it was designed to be watched over and over, and why Season 4 is a total failure.





Dan Harmon mulling a return to “Community”

Harmon confirmed over the weekend that he had been asked to return, and he’s reportedly exploring returning in some capacity.





Mariska Hargitay will be back for “SVU” Season 15

The actress shared the news on Twitter, though NBC has yet to confirm.

Barbara Eden, 78, wears her “I Dream of Jeannie” costume on stage with Bill Clinton

Both took part in the Life Ball in Vienna.

Melissa Leo joining M. Night Shyamalan’s “Wayward Pines”

She’ll play a nurse on the Fox event series.



“Revenge” star wasn’t happy to be killed off

But according to Nick Wechsler, he took it “like a champ. I think on some level he was preparing himself for it because he knew he wasn’t being used that much.”



“The Office” stars weren’t told Steve Carell would make a finale cameo

“It was a total surprise! I freaked out!” says Angela Kinsey.



Rob Lowe on his ” Candelabra” character: “He looks almost like a transgendered Bee Gee”

Lowe spent 1 hour and 45 minutes a day transforming into his plastic surgeon character for the Liberace biopic.



Lena Dunham angers conservatives with Memorial Day tweet

“Happy Memorial Day! I’ve already peed in two different Starbucks bathrooms!” she tweeted Monday. PLUS: Dunham sings with “Fun.,” and Dunham & Taylor Swift are becoming BFFs.



Blake Shelton’s NBC tornado telethon adds Usher and Darius Rucker

They’ll join Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan on the May 29 concert.



“Modern Family’s” Ariel Winter goes blonde

The 15-year-old debuted her new look on Sunday.

“Smash” wanted to do a Hollywood movie musical for Season 3

The showrunner was on Episode 15 when he realized cancelation was going to happen. PLUS: “Smash” goes out with 2.4 million viewers.



“Breaking Bad’s” Aaron Paul weds

The 33-year-old got married in Malibu on Sunday to Lauren Parsekian.

Matthew Rhys tapped to play Mr. Darcy on BBC

“The Americans” star has signed on for the three-part “Death Comes To Pemberley.”

Coming soon: Paula Deen, the museum

Albany, Georgia is getting an official museum devoted to the Food Network star.

Comedy Central renews “Inside Amy Schumer” for Season 2

Schumer herself announced the news on Twitter.

Brooke Burns to host a GSN game show

She’ll star on “The Chase,” a British-inspired game show.

New “True Blood” trailer features politics and nudity

Lots of politics.



“Fresh Prince” stars reunite on British TV

Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Alfonso Ribeiro came together on “The Graham Norton Show.”

Johnny Caron’s “Tonight Show” drummer dies

Ed Shaughnessy was part of Carson’s “Tonight” band from 1963 until Carson’s retirement in 1992.