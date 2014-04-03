‘Arrested Development’s’ Judy Greer will be dino bait in ‘Jurassic World’

Judy Greer is going on the run – from hungry dinosaurs.

The “Arrested Development” actress has joined the cast of Universal's forthcoming sequel/reboot “Jurassic World” alongside Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ty Simpkins, Jake Johnson, Vincent D'Onofrio, Irrfan Khan, Nick Robinson and BD Wong. In addition, Katie McGrath (NBC's “Dracula”) and Lauren Lapkus (“Orange is the New Black”) have signed on for the film, which will be directed by Colin Trevorrow (“Safety Not Guaranteed”) and executive-producer Steven Spielberg. No character details for the newly-cast trio have been released at this time.

Greer was last seen in the horror remake “Carrie.” Forthcoming projects for the actress include “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “Men, Women & Children” co-starring Adam Sandler and Brad Bird's “Tomorrowland” opposite George Clooney and Hugh Laurie.

Slated for release on June 12, 2015, “Jurassic World” will be the first entry in the action-adventure franchise since 2001's “Jurassic Park III.” The film will see Pratt starring as a dinosaur wrangler and Howard as a corporate scientist working at the titular attraction.

