‘Arrow,’ ‘Carrie Diaries,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ lead CW pilot pickups

05.11.12 6 years ago 3 Comments
In an ambitious programming push, The CW ordered five drama pilots to series on Friday (May 11) afternoon, nearly a week ahead of its upfront presentation to advertisers.
The CW’s pilot pickups were: “The Carrie Diaries,” “Arrow,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Cult” and “First Cut.”
Here’s the quick breakdown:
*** “The Carrie Diaries” is, of course, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s prequel take on “Sex and the City,” starring AnnaSophia Robb as the young Carrie Bradshaw. Based on the novel by Candice Bushnell, the pilot also stars Matt Letscher, Austin Butler and Katie Findlay.
*** “Arrow” is based on the DC Comics title and features Stephen Amell as Green Arrow. The pilot, which was directed by David Nutter, also features Jamey Sheridan, Willa Holland, Susanna Thompson, Katie Cassidy and Colin Salmon.
*** “Beauty and the Beast” is… Well, it’s exactly what it sounds like, taking off very loosely from the 1980s cult favorite, featuring Kristin Kreuk as the Beauty and Jay Ryan as the Beast. Gary Fleder directed.
*** “Cult” stars Jessica Lucas as a production assistant who joins a blogger (Matt Davis) to investigate a cult of fans recreating crime scenes from a popular television show. This one also comes from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.
*** “First Cut” features Mamie Gummer a doctor starting her first job at a hospital. Justin Hartley, Michael Rady and Jack Coleman co-star.
That leaves very few CW drama pilots presumably on the scrap-heap, including the musical “Joey Dakota,” the “Hunger Games”-esque “The Selection” and “Shelter” from Mark Schwahn and J.J. Abrams.

