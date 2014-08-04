‘Arrow’ season 3 finds its Manhunter in ‘Medium’ vet David Cubitt

(CBR) “Medium's” David Cubitt has been cast as Mark Shaw (AKA Manhunter) in the upcoming season of “Arrow.”

The “Arrow” cast for season three continues to expand to the far corners of the DC Universe, as The Hollywood Reporter reports that “Medium” star David Cubitt has been cast as Mark Shaw, an A.R.G.U.S. agent in Corto Maltese that crosses paths with David Ramsey's character John Diggle. In the comics, Mark Shaw was one of the many who assumed the mantle of Manhunter — though, there's no guarantee that he'll become the character in “Arrow.”

In season two of the series, District Attorney Kate Spencer — another DC Character that assumed the Manhunter identity — was killed by the end of the season before anything more about her background could be revealed. Mark Shaw's first appearance is slated for the third episode of the upcoming season of “Arrow.”

Cubitt's casting is the latest in a string of casting reveals for the critically acclaimed CW drama, including J.R. Ramirez as Ted Grant/Wildcat; Charlotte Ross as Felicity Smoak's mother; Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/The Atom; and Devon Aoki as Katana. Plus, “The Flash” has also reached into the DCU for more characters with “Arrow” crossover potential, including Robbie Amell as Ronnie Raymond/Firestorm and Wentworth Miller as Leonard Snart/Captain Cold.

“Arrow” returns on The CW October 8.