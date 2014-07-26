‘Arrow’s’ Stephen Amell wants his Iron Man moment

SAN DIEGO – Today, Stephen Amell sat down at a table of Comic-Con journalists wearing a hat with The Flash logo emblazoned on it.
That is to say, the “Arrow” star is feeling pretty cozy about his show's crossover potential in its third season, as “The Flash” kicks off its first this fall.
“Consider that for a second, my first Comic-Con was in 2012 and I was here and there was one comic book TV show that was about to be on air and it was us,” Amell told HitFix. “There are five DC properties on television this fall. The fact that we are able to talk about crossovers is because — and, granted, 99% of it is [“Flash” actor] Grant Guston — we took a character that people really identify with in Barry Allen and boom. Got his own show.”
Amell mentioned that he'll be showing up in “The Flash” pilot, during a big two-night crossover event for the two shows, saying that crossovers are “one of the things you want to happen on TV as a viewer, as a fan.”
“I actually came up with an idea for a crossover on 'The Flash' that's going to be much less publicized, and you'll know it when you see it, and remember that it was my idea,” he laughed, teasing that “a character that we have met in Starling City is going to appear in Central city, we know they're there, and they're gonna reference something that teaches us an Arrow lesson. K?”
So obviously Amell is super-pumped about crossovers. How about the new addition to the “Arrow” cast Brandon Routh, who plays Atom?
“[Routh] is funny, I found myself in our first scene together, he's giving this big speech and I found myself giggling. As Oliver I was pissed but in my head I was giggling a little bit. He's great, super professional and it's an element to the show we haven't had before. It keeps everything fresh.”
Thea — played by Willa Holland — might as well be a new character, with her big familial reveal last season and a whiff of superhero action to come. Amell called Season 3 “Thea-centric,” and said that she'll get her own flashbacks in episode three of the new year. Katie Cassidy's Laurel Lance/Black Canary will also continue showing off her badass ways. In fact, Amell's thrilled there are so many action-packed sequences and action-ready co-stars.
“Let's get as many people in the show that can kick ass. Men, women, gay, straight, as many as we can,” he said. “This is a true story: I love when I get the sh*t kicked out of me on the show. Oliver doesn't have super powers, you know what I mean? We have to believe he's fallible, he's vulnerable, that the world is dangerous.”
Furthermore, “Us not getting nominated for stunt coordination at the Emmys is such horshesh*t on such a high level. And I don't mean to talk down about the other shows, but Jesus Christ, c'mon guys. I'm very proud about our stunts.”
Part of Oliver's vulnerability includes his efforts to keep those who don't know his secret identity safe; Amell says that while that tension will still be a part of the show this season, he wouldn't mind a few extra hours in the makeup chair.
“I really hope we get to a point in the show where I pull a Tony Stark at the end of 'Iron Man,' like, 'Hey guys, I'm the Arrow, everybody, OK?' Hood down, mask off. That way I wouldn't have to get the eye makeup on anymore.”
“Arrow” returns to the CW on Oct. 8; “The Flash” premieres on Oct. 7.
Laurel is NOT Black Canary on this show, and I hope she never will as Katie Cassidy will never be believable in that role! Laurel is the most worthless character in the show.
As for Katie Hasty, I can only guess you don’t watch the show if you don’t know who’s playing which roles.
Christ, you’re a smart one aren’t you? You apparently don’t watch the show to even know, then you go off and talk BS. Laurel lance is Black Canary in the comics ANNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNDDDDDDDD, she becomes Black Canary in Season 3. The former Black canary played by the beautiful Katie Lotz, handed over the Black Canary rights to her sister at the end of Season 2.
So yes, Katie Hasty knows what she is talking about and you don’t. Don’t blast someone when you don’t know jack crap. Go watch the last episode of Arrow, be amazed, have a coke, and smile. Then, come back and apologize to her because you were a jerk.
Someone does NOT seem to get the point. The actress playing Laurel is NOT believable as Black Canary and I have to agree.