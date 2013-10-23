‘Arrow’ teases a big DC Comics villain in ‘Broken Dolls’

“Arrow” is a show that I watch every week, but only occasionally have anything to say about, but there were a few juicy tidbits in this Wednesday’s (October 23) episode, so it seems like a good enough to check in, at least on the highlights.
After a first season that only tip-toed around the source material’s DC Comics roots, “Arrow” has begun to dive headlong this season. Last week, we had the return of Kelly Hu’s China White and the introduction of Michael Jai White as Bronze Tiger. We’ve slowly begun to push Colton Haynes’ Roy Harper in the direction that I’m told will lead to his becoming Red Arrow. I’m also told that Summer Glau’s Isabel Rochev has potentially fruitful comic book roots, if the show pushes her there.
And we’re getting towards the big guns.
Grant Gustin has been cast as Barry Allen, who will bring some superpowers to Starling City as The Flash in multiple episodes this season and then, probably, in a spinoff series next year.
We’re very tentatively getting into the Black Canary storyline that fans have been awaiting since Katie Cassidy was initially cast as Laurel Lance, though we’re not there yet.
But on Wednesday, we got a pretty big hint about somebody even higher profile.
[If you don’t want spoilers… avoid.]
In the episode, titled “Broken Dolls,” we got the sense that Black Canary was being pursued by somebody, somebody she assumed that Roy was working for. In the waning moments, though, we got more specifics. A henchman appeared in her lair, evocatively positioned behind a huge clock.
“Ra’s al Ghul has ordered your return,” he told her.
Whoa. Wait one second. Ra’s al Ghul? The anarchy-loving supervillain who popped up in “Batman Begins” as The Dark Knight’s original trainer and sensei? The mastermind who has been a worthy adversary to both Batman and Superman?
LIAM NEESONS?!? Liam Neesons is my… Oh, never mind.
It’s unclear how seriously “Arrow” wants us to take the potential of a Ra’s al Ghul appearance on The CW. He definitely has some sway over Black Canary, but her respect for Ra’s wasn’t enough to keep her from breaking the henchman’s neck. Still, it’s saying something when “Arrow” is willing to break into the top tier of potential comic baddies. Even if Ra’s al Ghul is just a red herring — not to be confused with Red Arrows, Black Canaries or The Pickled Herring, a lower-tier DC villain to be played by Judd Nelson later this year — the inclusion of the character within the show’s universe is a sign of a certain amount of reach and ambition. Maybe he can be teased again a bit later and pop up briefly in the second season finale? Dunno.
Is Liam Neesons available for cameos? Probably not on The CW.
Tantalizing supervillain references aside, this was my favorite “Arrow” of the season because it actually seemed to be making some progress in some important directions. We had a properly creepy bad guy in The Dollmaker, a case that forced Quentin and The Hood to work together and Quentin’s complicity in perpetuating Oliver’s preferred new nickname, Arrow. We also got Laurel to get over her temporary hangups with Arrow by realizing that Tommy’s death was actually her fault, which I don’t think was actually true, but whatever. Plus, we moved things along with Mama Queen, where we at least learned that the state is seeking the death penalty against Moira, which seems extreme.
In addition to those elements, we also got to see a lot of Black Canary in action, which worked because Caity Lotz moves well and because they’re committed to a certain amount of badassery with the character. Like The Hood last season, before Oliver had his wave of guilt, Black Canary isn’t especially upset about superseding traditional law and order to just kill the bad guys. I have concerns about Lotz’s ability to deliver dialogue with enough authority. Everything she said tonight came out a bit took kewpie-cute. I’m not sure if that’s better or worse than Jessica De Gouw’s struggles with her American accent playing Huntress last year. [I’ve already had the backstory for Black Canary spoiled for me, but I won’t do it here. I do hope they don’t drag that out for too long, though.]
Oh and best of all? Black Canary has a sidekick named Sin and she’s played by the fantastic Bex Tayor-Klaus, who was one of the standouts from “The Killing” this past season. Taylor-Klaus’ Bullet was one of the year’s most interesting new TV characters and I hope they give her something good to do on “Arrow.” For tonight, she mostly just ran around a lot, with Roy chasing after her.
A few other thoughts on Wednesday’s “Arrow” (and the start of Season 2 in general):
*** I. Don’t. Care. What’s. Happening. On. The. Island. Oliver’s bonking Shado, but Slade thinks that’s a bad idea but the mystery folks have a freighter and now Oliver is in a prison inside the freighter off the coast of the island? Or something? Whatever. The more time “Arrow” spends on the island, the less time I spend paying attention to what’s happening on “Arrow.”
*** Two other things I can do without: Felicity putting herself out there as bait and Felicity thinking that she’s more effective as bait without her glasses. Yes, Felicity justified that she’s done a lot of dangerous things for Team Arrow and that this was her choice. And yes, Quentin and Arrow actively discussed their mutual distaste for this familiar gambit, but I like for that character to be more than just walking the streets waiting to be abducted by psychos. And I like her to wear her glasses, darnit. Otherwise, the more Felicity the merrier. “Next time I offer to be bait for a serial killer, please turn me down,” Felicity said. Hopefully they’ll pay heed. And kudos to Felicity for liberating herself from The Dollmaker mostly on her own.
*** I keep getting confused by what Quentin knows and what he doesn’t know. There were a couple conversations tonight in which Quentin was telling Arrow things that Oliver already knew, but that had never come up in Quentin-Arrow conversations, I guess? It ends up being a bit redundant for the audience and nearly every scene between the two characters makes me wonder A) Why Quentin doesn’t just look at Arrow’s jawline and go, “Dude. You dated all my daughters” and B) Why Quentin never mocks Oliver’s silly Arrow Voice. And Quentin knows about Felicity, but not Diggle? Yes. I could pay more attention to this show and probably would if I wrote about it regularly. But I don’t. Sorry.
*** Diggle trains in tank-tops, but Oliver trains topless. It’s very silly that “Arrow” has trained me to notice things like this. I’d prefer not to. Others, meanwhile, would I’m sure prefer more of Oliver’s pull-up exercises from last week.
What’d you think of “Broken Dolls”? And are you enjoying the season so far?
Have you always hated the island stuff b/c I personally like it?
R_Webb18 – I haven’t liked any of the island stuff this season. I think I liked it at the start of last season and the end of last season, but I was bored in the middle… So I’m not incapable of liking it. I’m just struggling so far…
-Daniel
I pushed through the start of the first season and was pleasantly surprised when things started to kick off. Arrow is a very good show, especially for the CW. Anyway, I haven’t started watching this season yet, but I was quite surprised about what you said about the island, last season my favorite episode not being the finale was set there in its entirety.
Liam Neeson )
Dan,
I’ve been waiting for HitFix to start recaps of Arrow, considering you’ve got one of your bigwigs on Agents of SHIELD, which is a show that pales in comparison to what Arrow’s been doing since the start of the season, or last season for that matter.
I mean, seriously, not even subjectively, Arrow is kicking SHIELD’s ass 50 ways from Sunday from a storytelling and character component. It’s on another level, and not at all what I expected from the man who brought us the horrible Green Lantern film and the network that brought us 6-7 (out of 10) truly horrid seasons of Smallville.
As for your dislike of the “… meanwhile, back on the Island” stuff, most of the people I speak with regarding those interludes like them. I’m sorry you don’t, because I can see how not liking those moments take away from your enjoyment of the show as a whole, which is unfortunate. We know from last year that Oliver did make it off the Island long enough to become a captain in the Russian Mafia. So these parts of every episode is something I look forward to watching very much. It’s an interesting way to fill in the backstory of it all.
I really hope you, or perhaps Lianne, start to review/recap Arrow weekly, because the show deserves it.
Much more than SHIELD, which we are finding out every week, suffers from having a lesser Whedon at the help, as opposed to THE Whedon.
And now… on to one of the most geekily frustrating things involving DC Comics in live action that I’ve been experiencing since 2005.
The name Ra’s Al Ghul is prounced “Raysh,” NOT “Rahz.”
Denny O’Neil the great Batman (and Green Arrow/Lantern) writer created Ra’s Al Ghul. HE says it’s pronounced “Raysh.”
For over 15 years, the DCAU led by Dini and Timm, taught a whole generation of us that it’s pronounced “Raysh.”
And then, Christopher Nolan comes along with Batman Begins and fucks it all up.
Now we have Berlanti’s team on Arrow continuing the fuck-up of mispronouncing Ra’s Al Ghul.
And yeah, it bugs the shit out of me.
David Goyer, who wrote Batman Begins, SHOULD know how to pronounce the name correctly, and why he never corrected Nolan is beyond me.
But the correct Arabic pronounciation is “Raysh.” Denny O’Neil says it’s “Raysh.” Years and years of Batman the Animated Series and other DCAU series says it’s “Raysh.” So this is not “tomayto” / “tomahto.” There is right and there is wrong. “Raysh” is right. “Rahz” is WRONG.
Please, for the love of God, people working in live action DC properties… PRONOUNCE THE NAME CORRECTLY!!!
Here’s more proof of how to pronounce Ra’s Al Ghul:
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
I apologize for the Nerd Rage… but this has seriously been bugging me since Batman Begins… and now Arrow is perpetuating Nolan’s fuck-up.
Matt – “SHIELD” is also doing 3X the ratings “Arrow” is doing, even while dropping. Plus, we didn’t assign “SHIELD” thinking it would be mediocre. That just happened… And when we assign shows, we don’t always assign then to people who love the shows, but we do make sure that the person doing the shows watches the shows, so Liane and Alan are both out, leaving only me. And I have “Survivor” and “X Factor”/”Idol” duties on Wednesday nights.
Maybe I’ll try doing next-morning look-ins more frequently this season…
-Daniel
Oh, I get that. And completely support it. I’m sure SHIELD brings in way more page views, too. I love what you guys do, but you also have to pay the bills. And SHIELD helps pay the bills.
I don’t know what it is, but I generally love the little guy, and this show is definitely that right now. Though it is very good.
It reminds me of Supernatural’s beginning, under the shadow of Smallville, Buffy, and other shows like that.
I think, as good as it’s been, it can grow into something fantastic. As it is with shows that must cost a lot of money but are more “niche,” I worry that it won’t get the chance, as Supernatural did, to really spread its wings before it goes away.
Trust me, I appreciate any write up. And your analysis, as always, is well-thought-out, even if we disagree on the Island scenes.
In the comics and the cartoon, Ra’s is Arabic. In the movie Ra’s is a non-arabic Liam Neeson, and he can pronounce his own name however he likes.
Actually, its Râs, Ra’s al ghul means demon’s head and since there is no
‘ay’ sound in arabic, raysh al ghul would translate to Demon’s Raysh,
which sounds stupid. The people who made the cartoon made an honest
mistake since a name after all, is a proper noun but, you see, like
spanish,? arabic is spoken the way its written, so there’s nothing like a
silent letter, or a special pronunciation and so saying Raysh al ghul
is getting it wrong.
It is Raysh…
… I went back to further research.
It turns out that Denny O’Neil wanted Ra’s Al Ghul’s ethnicity to be Arabic per se, but more semitic… as in a kind of lost tribe of the region.
So the pronunciation “Raysh” is actually the pronunciation of the Hebrew translation of Ra’s.
So I was wrong, the Arabic isn’t pronounced “Raysh,” which you were correct about. But O’Neil’s idea behind who Ra’s Al Ghul is, not Arabic, not Jewish… but predating those ethnicities from some kind of lost semitic tribe from the Middle East which would either have been their forebears or an offshoot, or something or the other.
So… it’s “Raysh.” :-)
**… DIDN’T want Ra’s Al Ghul’s ethnicity to be Arabic per se
Well in this you can’t really complain about the pronunciation of his name considering you don’t yet know which background the show will give Ra’s. He can be interpreted as completely Arabic on the show instead of the Arab/Hebrew hybrid that Denny O’neil gave him. Also people say tomahto when it’s clearly tomayto. Don’t let yourself get too worked up about a character’s pronunciation when there’s several ways to pronounce words :].
I don’t mind the island scenes terribly, but the need to create narrative and tone connections between what’s going on in the present and what Oliver dealt with 5 years ago makes a large number of those scenes tedious. If they had a stretch where they took a few episodes off, I don’t think I’d mind. There are several points we need to get to on the island (Shado’s obvious impending death, how Oliver somehow became a captain in the Russian mob, and the falling out that will lead Slade Wilson to become Deathstroke outside the island)… other than that, the island is a narrative crutch that allows them to take 10 minutes an episode without having to further develop Thea/Laurel/or any of the other tertiary characters on the show.
Evolution1085 – Yeah, I’m already getting the feeling that the island scenes are a bit polarizing. But I agree with you completely. When what’s happening on the island links with what’s happening in Starling City either narratively or thematically, they work much better. And, if I’m being honest, I don’t want to have to REACH for the narrative/thematic connections. I don’t usually require things be broad for my enjoyment, but this may be an instance where I wouldn’t mind keeping things broad. If I have to go to the island, make sure I get why I’m there…
-Daniel
I think we can see the where and the why of the falling out with Deathstroke that will occur: Shado.
And perhaps something to do with his burning hands.
I wonder if Shado will die, or if the season goes 4 or 5 seasons, will she come to Starling City with Oliver’s son, Connor, in tow.
(Though Connor, having been erased from existence by the generally horrible New 52, might never be allowed to be portrayed by some edict or other from DC.)
Maybe instead of ten minutes every episode, the flashback story should be given a full episode every fifth week?
Stuff it, Prettok.
There is a right way to pronounce Ra’s Al Ghul.
And it’s the way the creator, Denny O’Neil, says it is. Which is the way Dini & Timm had it in the DCAU and in the Arkham video games.
Anything else is wrong. And yes, that includes Christopher Nolan.
Prettok,
I agree completely.
Maybe devote two or three full episodes a season to Island stories.
Great idea.
Finally, hitfix is paying some attention to Arrow! Seriously, I think it’s my favorite hour of the week these days, I am NEVER disappointed watching this show. Arrow is way, way better than that Marvel show which is just not gelling for me. I also hope to see more reviews/recaps here, please do it!
As for the Ras of it all…. color me meh. I know Malcolm has an ancillary connection to Ras al Ghul because he was a member of the League of Assassins (and the nanda parbat of it all), but “the endeavor” was essentially a league of assassins/league of shadows (for those who only know of the Ra’s from the Nolanverse) plot anyway. Outside of brand name recognition, using Ra’s really doesn’t grow the Arrow universe all that much.
Cool ARROW recaps, wish there were more of these. I also loved the subplot of thea/roy and the missing alcohol, its a nice little touch that shows competence within the writing staff.
I’ve kind of gotten use to the island stuff and I’m excited to see when Deathstroke arrived in the city.
And yeah, when Quentin was walking down tha pretty well lit hallway, I was wondering why he didn’t just get a bit in from of The Arrow and see who he was. But it is a super hero show and people not seeing through disguises is a pretty major part of that.
Wait… have you ever noticed that Clark Kent kinda looks like… nah.
He wears glasses. He couldn’t be.
Great episode, best of the season. I liked the Black Canary stuff. She’s much better than The Huntress. Also enjoying her sidekick (is Sin a real comic character or created just for the show?) The internet has already spoiled me on who Black Canary probably is, and it is making more and more sense after this episode, but we’ll see.
Normally I don’t mind the island scenes, but the scenes in this episode were kind of dumb. They cut away from the present day action to show Manu Bennett slip and Ollie pull him up to safety, why exactly?
I thought that Caity Lotz’s line deliveries weren’t “cute” at all. And “No, he won’t” was just flat out badass. Much better than the Huntress.
I actually never have noticed that thing w/ the training dress code for Ollie and Diggle before. I don’t know whether this puts me in the majority or minority…
David Ramsey is considerably bigger than Stephen so they don’t want to pull focus, Dan. LOL