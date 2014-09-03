Arsenal debuts and Canary returns in new ‘Arrow’ season three photos

(CBR) The debut date for “Arrow” season three is only about a month away, and in celebration, DC Comics has posted five new images from the season premiere, “The Calm.”

Among the new glimpses at things to come are the Arrow (Stephen Amell) and Arsenal (Colton Haynes) together for the first time, the return of the Canary (Caity Lotz), a newly reinstated Detective Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne), as Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Oliver look on, and a quick snapshot of Oliver and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards).

“What's worked really well for us is asking early on, 'What does the villain want? What does the hero need to learn this season emotionally?'” series executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said during Comic-Con International.

“When you're in the weeds and trying to break an episode and can't figure it out, it helps so much to have that hook to latch back onto. Last season, any time we had trouble with an episode, we leaned back on the question of, 'Am I a hero or am I a villain?' That's how we realized Sara could be going through the same things as Oliver. This year, it's identity. Every character is asking, 'Who am I?' or, 'Am I Thea Queen or Thea Merlyn?' Knowing that helps us along.”

“Arrow” returns to the CW October 8.

