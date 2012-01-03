Art Directors Guild nominees include ‘Anonymous,’ ‘Captain America’ and ‘Drive’

The Art Directors Guild and the Costume Designers Guild separately make for two fun announcements during the awards season, because by dividing their nominations into three categories (period, fantasy and contemporary), they make room for films that might not otherwise share in the kudos spotlight.
The former announced its slate of nominees this evening, and the surprises were few and far between. I half expected “Hugo” to be chalked up as a fantasy film (it wasn’t) in order to make way for some of the many other period films, among them “J. Edgar,” “Midnight in Paris” (which also could have gone fantasy) and “War Horse.”
Yes, Steven Spielberg’s war epic was snubbed by the group, but oddly, his other effort, “The Adventures of Tintin,” was chalked up in the fantasy film category. Elsewhere, I was pleased to see “Anonymous” get its due here, a stellar below-the-line showcase.
on the contemporary side of things, “Bridesmaids” kept its industry goodwill going, while “Drive” finally got some love outside of the critics circles. I was hoping, though, that “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” would get some attention there. All that tech and gadgetry and whatnot, very creative and served the story quite well. Alas.
I kind of glossed over that “War Horse” snub, but it’s pretty strange. Maybe it’ll show up for the costumers, and surely Janusz Kaminski will get a notice from the ASC, but how it missed here, I don’t know. Maybe, again, it’s owed to the bevy of quality period films. But it’ll be interesting to watch how the industry reacts to the films in play as the guild circuit forges ahead. It can be incredibly telling.
Check out the nominees for the 16th annual Art Directors Guild Awards below.
Excellence in production design for a PERIOD FILM:
“Anonymous”
“The Artist”
“The Help”
“Hugo”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Excellence in production design for a FANTASY FILM:
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Captain America: The First Avenger”
“Cowboys & Aliens”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”
Excellence in production design for a CONTEMPORARY FILM:
“Bridesmaids”
“The Descendants”
“Drive”
“Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Be sure to keep track of the ups and downs of the 2011-2012 film awards season via The Circuit.
no War Horse? Interesting
BRIDESMAIDS. Bet you love that one, Kris :D
Oscar Domination.
Totally expected. Hangover made it.
Woah Bridesmaids again!
Poor Jack Fisk: The Help over Tree of Life? Come on.
Not that The Help is *badly* art directed.
OK, So I have a question. I was hoping Anonymous would pick up a few tech nods but I know it got bad reviews, do you think it could still pull a nom or two? I know you liked the film right Kris?
I liked it, yes. And the below-the-line stuff is inarguable, so it could get in for this, cinematography and/or costumes.
Finally one of these guilds is actually watching Tinker Tailor Solider Spy. I like all the period nominees. Pleased with the Captain America and Drive nominations, too.
EL&IC finally shows up somewhere this award season. I wonder if the idea of ‘Midnight In Paris’ can technically be set in all three categories caused some confusion.
Probably. It should have been in Fantasy, though.
As far as I’m concerned, if a film’s fantasy elements have no impact on its production design — there’s nothing fantastical about ‘Paris’ from a visual standpoint — it’s a bit silly to classify it as such for these awards.
A lot of War Horse is kind of, like, outside I guess? Idk.
What’s considered contemporary? “Extremely Loud” is set in 2001, but isn’t really a period piece either. Do you know the deliniation?
It’s never really clear. Last year The Fighter was contemporary. Milk was period. American Gangster was period. No Country was contemporary. Walk the Line was contemporary. Etc.
they should do something about that. What if they chose to nominate “Tinker, Tailor” as contemporary? We all know that’s ridiculous.
ew pirates of the caribbean
war horse will probly make it, but it could go the basterds route and get an unexpected snub
Hugo wins this in a walk, and rightfully so.
No, The Artist will win, both will be Oscar nominated.
I think Hugo wins this pretty easily, too, actually.
Hugo will win the Oscar too. The production design is jaw dropping in that movie – veritable achievement.
“Hugo” had this award before it was even a critical hit and BP contender, it’s a lock. And It’s only real competition in terms of quality is “Tinker, Tailor” (which I like better for certain reasons), but it’s not pretty enough for them to consider for a win.
No “Tree of Life?” Messed up.
But I LOVE the “Tintin” mention. That film is stunningly designed.
Surprised that TOL wasn’t in period… or contemporary. I imagine it could have been nominated in either category. How many films have been snubbed by PGA, ADG, and DGA and have still gone on to be nominated for best picture or best director? I’m guessing Malick won’t get a DGA nod at this rate… :(
Thin Red Line is a good point of comparison: missed with all guilds but DGA, ASC, and ACE, still got nominated for picture/director/screenplay. I figure ToL still looks OK unless Malick misses with the DGA.
The War Horse snub is just plain weird. Rick Carter managed a ADG nom for Amistad.
Still, I suspect War Horse will still get nominated for the Oscar along with The Artist, Hugo, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and Harry Potter.
Three guilds so far, right? SAG, PGA, and ADG? So far going 3 for 3…The Artist, The Descendants, The Help, Moneyball (SAG nod for Pitt), and (dun dun dun) Bridesmaids!
Yeah, let’s wait for DGA next week. :)
Psh, what a naysayer, have some holiday cheer, Kris! Because if Bridesmaids DOES get a DGA nod, then I’ll just throw my hands up at this season.
Holidays are OVER!
I don’t get the Bridesmaid thing either.
I thought Funny People was the film people think this really is. (And I LIKED Bridesmaids)
Funny People should only exist on late night FX. Horrible horrible movie.
Oh laura
Paul Feig isn’t getting nominated, I get the feeling they all think Apatow directed this movie. Same goes for Tate Taylor, god I hope.
Bridesmaids attention is seriously annoying me.. I just don’t get it :S…
Period: Hugo
Fantasy: will win- Harry Potter should win- Capt. America
Contemp.: will win- No Idea should win- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
What an inspired nomination for Tintin. Really outstanding work, the city of Baggar and Belgium (?) were both fabulously designed and rendered.
But but but… how is Tintin fantasy??? Random much? I would think it was period. Just because its animated/mo cap doesn’t mean its fantasy.
TINTIN appearing is excellent! Truly wonderful art direction. But i’m so baffled by all the Bridesmaids love!
Lectores en español, pueden leer un análisis de la Carrera en Dirección de Arte en [filmicas.com]
Certainly puzzling that War Horse missed out, especially when they nominated The Help, which despite being a period movie I haven’t heard anyone talk about as a contender in regards to Art Direction.
Boo on Super 8 getting shut out. Maybe it split between contemporary and period, since it’s right along that imaginary divider. I’ll pretend that’s the case anyway, since I can’t think of any valid reason they would pick something like Bridesmaids over it.
Films that also deserved consideration: Thor in the fantasy category and Contagion in contemporary.
Super 8 looks like its being squeezed out by Hugo, Apes and Potter. Shame, it was a great film. I think there is a good chance it gets shut out at the Oscars.
Quality notwithstanding, does anyone think War Horse suffers a little bit from ‘oh, it’s Spielberg and a WWI epic’ … in other words, that’s it’s taken for granted come voting time? Or should it be the opposite? Or a little of both?
Yes, War Horse had a lot of outdoor sets and expansive locales (more cinematography). But I would have thought that the cottage, the town, the artillery, the tanks, cars, No Man’s Land sequence, etc was impressive enough for a nom in Period by the ADG. That said …. can’t begrudge what was actually nominated.
And MOST OF ALL, what this list shows to me in the grand scheme of things is that there is definitive strength for THE HELP. In period, I would have thought War Horse, Midnight in Paris, J.Edgar, and others might have shown up over it. I enjoyed the AD in The Help, but it’s still an eyebrow raising notice for me.
What I’m currently predicting for Oscar noms:
Hugo, Harry 7:2, The Artist, War Horse, and then toss-up btwn. The Help, TTSS, and Dragon Tattoo (deserved in it’s category) for the 5th spot.
Also, since Art Direction comes fairly early in the Oscar telecast (normally), it will be telling if The Artist beats Hugo in AD.
I’ve long said that War Horse, being so exterior-heavy, isn’t the slam-dunk that people expect in this category. Still surprised to see it miss here, but an Oscar nod has never been a sure thing.
Thrilled ‘Tinker, Tailor’ made it in — best production design of the year.
It’s exterior-heavy, but so was Saving Private Ryan. Both films have exemplary art direction.
Wouldn’t designing post-battle wreckage be the kind of thing production designers would appreciate. Maybe it’s the prettiness factor.
There’s more than enough prettiness in War Horse, surely?
I was hoping that Young Adult would make it into the contemporary category. I loved the fact that Mavis’s mess seemed to follow her everywhere she went.
Also, I loved Potiche’s production design, but I wasn’t really expecting that to happen.
Both great calls. I’m really hoping ‘Young Adult’ nabs a contemporary nod from the Costume Designers’ Guild.
It’s exasperating that contemporary-set Oscar frontrunners always find their way into these categories regardless of the complexity of the design work, when really detailed, intelligent craft in less favoured films gets left out. Glad ‘Drive’ scored a nod here, though.
I was really hoping the art direction for Contagion was noticed here – the sanitised, clean metallic surfaces gave it a real contemporary look as well as imo adding to the paranoia – would’ve it had been as scary if we were hanging around in dumpsters?
Dear god, Bridesmaids made it in.