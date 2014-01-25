10 Artists Who Were Felled By The Grammys ‘Best New Artist’ Kiss Of Death

Ahhh, The Grammys. The one shining beacon of music in an awards season dominated by film and television. Over the years the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences have bestowed the award for Best New Artist on the likes of Tom Jones and Carly Simon. But for every Adele and Christina Aguilera there are those who aren’t so lucky. These twelve artist may have found the instant fame and expectations yoked to being declared the “Best New” anything is more of a curse than a blessing.
Oh, but you can take Dawson’s Creek away from Paula Cole.
Guess you’ve never had the chance to watch it on Netflix, or on DVD?
Yeah, they replaced “I Don’t Wanna Wait,” for some even more lame song.
Which is, I guess, better than Fake Joe Cocker singing “With a Little Help From My Friends” for the Wonder Years.
John Lennon and George Harrison might still be with us if it wasn’t for that cursed honor.
Good call on with The Beatles. I mean they only were around for like 7 years. Obviously no longevity.
Pertty good idea for a gallery but…
Paula Cole’s album is called THIS Fire, not THE Fire.
That LeAnne Rhimes paragraph seems as trabloid-y as her life. It seems like you hate her as much as her carreer does.
Tracy Chapman had more success, she was even nominated again for General Field Grammys later on for Give Me One Reason.
Christopher Cross did a lot more damage that year. He’s the only artist to sweep all four top categories (Amy Winehouse came close, Mariah couldn’t do it….but he did!). He didn’t just beat Pink Floyd, he also beat people like Barbra Streisand, Billy Joel and Sinatra, plus the themes from Fame and New York New York. And he didn’t win his Oscar later in the year he won it the following year.
The Beatles mention is nonsense. The reasoning for it is absurd. Also, Christina Aguilera is not an example of the opposite of what happened to the people on this list. She plummeted with every album and is now a total hasbeen with a horrendous reputation in the industry for treating people like crap, and redefining being delusional.