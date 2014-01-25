10 Artists Who Were Felled By The Grammys ‘Best New Artist’ Kiss Of Death

Ahhh, The Grammys. The one shining beacon of music in an awards season dominated by film and television. Over the years the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences have bestowed the award for Best New Artist on the likes of Tom Jones and Carly Simon. But for every Adele and Christina Aguilera there are those who aren’t so lucky. These twelve artist may have found the instant fame and expectations yoked to being declared the “Best New” anything is more of a curse than a blessing.