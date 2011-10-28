As James Cameron previews ‘Titanic’ in 3D, we look back on its Oscar glory

This afternoon director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau showed an 18-minute, 8-scene preview of the 3D post-conversion work they’ve been up to on 1997’s “Titanic” to press on the Paramount lot in Hollywood. The idea is to re-release the film next year, mostly on 3D screens, but in good ole’ fashioned 2D here and there as well, and the experience is meant to reinvigorate the spirit of seeing the film in the theater (while Paramount, no doubt, is seeing lots of dollar signs in the wake of “The Lion King 3D”).
The footage was extraordinary. It is without a doubt the best post-converted 3D we’ve seen on a film to date, but that’s largely because the effort is being put into it. So often these days post-conversion is meant to be a cash grab, with little consideration given to the overall effect, issues of light levels in projector lamps, etc. But Cameron is being a stickler for that, and the elbow grease shows. It looked just like the film was actually shot in 3D.
Greg Ellwood (who actually worked on the film’s publicity team way back when) will be reporting on the event and Cameron’s comments on the project over at Awards Campaign in due time, but here I thought maybe we’d look back to the Oscars of March 23, 1998, when the film tied the record for Oscar wins with 11 after tying the record for nominations at 14, and ask: did it deserve all those awards?
This particular ceremony was kind of significant for me because it was the first year I really sat down and paid attention to the Oscars and what won. I had seen enough to have an educated opinion on what I thought should win, and indeed, I was annoyed at the juggernaut as the night progressed (especially after being casually aware of a similar near-sweep the year before for “The English Patient”).
But let me be clear. I don’t consider myself a “Titanic” hater by any stretch. It’s a fantastic piece of filmmaking and a vital part of cinema history at that. Have beef with the dialogue or what have you, whatever. I think it’s a touching story told on an epic canvas and isn’t nearly the embarrassment so many people have claimed it to be over the years.
With that in mind, I actually find it difficult to argue with a great many of the Oscars the film won. But let’s take a look:
BEST PICTURE
The nominees alongside “Titanic” were “As Good As It Gets,” “The Full Monty,” “Good Will Hunting” and “L.A. Confidential.” You’ll find no argument from me here. “L.A. Confidential” was the better film and deserved to win the award. But “Gattaca” being the best film of the year for me, I would chalk that up as a “should have been here.”
BEST DIRECTOR
Cameron bested Peter Cattaneo (“The Full Monty”), Gus Van Sant (“Good Will Hunting”), Curtis Hanson (“L.A. Confidential”) and Atom Egoyan (“The Sweet Hereafter”) here. And, again, I think Hanson should have taken the prize, but what Cameron did was exceptional and, to paraphrase Billy Zane in the film, you can be blasé about a lot of things but not pulling off a film like “Titanic.” I think Paul Thomas Anderson should have been in the mix, however, for “Boogie Nights,” and I might actually have handed him the award if he were.
BEST ART DIRECTION
Here the film beat out fellow Best Picture nominee “L.A. Confidential,” as well as “Gattaca” (its only nomination that year), “Kundun” and “Men in Black.” And let’s face it. The film was a marvel of design, so “Titanic” deserved this one walking away.
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
The other nominees were “Amistad,” “Kundun,” “L.A. Confidential” and “The Wings of the Dove.” And really, I don’t think it was a very strong year for the category. The noir touch of Dante Spinotti on Hanson’s film is wonderful, but this might have been a toss-up for me between Roger Deakins’s collaboration with Martin Scorsese on “Kundun” and Russell Carpenter’s work on Cameron’s film, likely with the former coming out on top. Though I’d have liked to have seen Slawomir Idziak’s icy cool hues from “Gattaca” or Robert Elswit’s masterful mix of extended takes on “Boogie Nights” in play.
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Here the film was up against “Amistad,” “Kundun,” “Oscar and Lucinda” and “The Wings of the Dove,” and while much respect ought to be paid to Dante Ferretti’s colorful threads in “Kundun,” it’s kind of another no-brainer for “Titanic.” The balance of upstairs/downstairs wardrobe was precise and exceptional across the board.
BEST FILM EDITING
Another tough one to argue against, especially given the final, riveting sequence. The length of the film might be a knock against it here, but it’s never particularly been a film that felt bloated. The other nominees were “Air Force One,” “As Good As It Gets,” “Good Will Hunting” and “L.A. Confidential,” but I think James Haygood and Sally Menke probably should have been here for “The Game” and “Jackie Brown,” respectively.
BEST MUSIC (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
Here’s a place where “L.A. Confidential” was robbed outright. Jerry Goldsmith’s work on that film, with its subtle ode to Bernard Herrmann and “On the Waterfront,” was one of the late, great composer’s finest accomplishments. Naturally, though, James Horner’s massive, epic, sweeping work was bound to win, and it has an emotional impact on the viewer, so I don’t want to hate on it. But it should have been Goldsmith. The other nominees were “Amistad,” “Good Will Hunting” and “Kundun” (from Philip Glass, also perhaps more deserving). But I should say, without question (in my mind), the best score of the year — one of the best scores of all time, in fact — was Michael Nyman’s GORGEOUS work on “Gattaca.” Alas, he wasn’t even nominated.
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Ugh. “My Heart Will Go On” was just about everywhere that year. When it was all said and done, if I ever saw Celine Dion again, it would have been too soon. The tune beat out “Go the Distance” from Disney’s “Hercules,” “How Do I Live” from “Con Air,” “Journey to the Past” from another animated effort, “Anastasia,” and the real deserving winner, Elliott Smith’s haunting “Miss Misery” from “Good Will Hunting.”
BEST SOUND
It’s difficult to deny “Titanic” its wins in the sound categories (particularly below in Best Sound Effects Editing, as it was then known). In Best Sound (now known as Best Sound Mixing), it faced off with “Air Force One,” “Con Air,” “Contact” and “L.A. Confidential.” Kind of an easy call.
BEST SOUND EFFECTS EDITING
This one it deserved walking away. “Titanic” was up against “Face/Off” and “The Fifth Element.” The soundscape of the film in its final hour was just so crucial to the experience, particularly the implementation of sound effects and the aural qualities of the ship being defeated by the icy depths of the north Atlantic.
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Again, tough to argue. It was an innovative moment for cinema and the recreation of such an iconic moment in the world’s history was absolutely flawless. Fellow nominees “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” and “Starship Troopers” never had a chance, but I was always surprised “Men in Black” didn’t show up as a nominee here. It probably should have.
So there you have it. I would have given the film a somewhat more modest six statues as opposed to 11. The three films that slowed the steam-roller a bit that year were “As Good As It Gets” (which won Best Actress for Helen Hunt over Kate Winslet), “L.A. Confidential” (for which Kim Basinger beat out Gloria Stuart in Best Supporting Actress) and “Men in Black” (which took the makeup trophy out from under the period detail of the film).
Six years later “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” would again tie the record for wins with 11 statues of its own, but “Titanic” still shares the record for nominations with just one other film: “All About Eve.” Will that number, 14 tips of the hat, ever be contested? For a time, the film’s domestic and worldwide box office record seemed unattainable… until Cameron decided to make another movie, that is. So nothing is impossible. But it goes without saying, love it or hate it, “Titanic” will always mark a significant chapter in the Academy’s history book.
I always thought that Winslet was robbed – she held that film together with a really charismatic and passionate performance. You really see DiCaprio fading a little as the film shifts into the second half, but Winslet seems to get better as the movie becomes bigger (which may have something to do with Cameron’s sympathies being so obviously focused on her). I respect Hunt’s work in AGAIG more and more, she’s the only one to make her character seem like an actual human being, but its minor key work in comparison
I see your point regarding Winslet (I thought DiCaprio was at the same level, not any worse or any better) but the splatter of horrible dialogue kept her from winning IMO. There are only a number of times Winslet can say “Jack” and get away with it. No matter how excellent some might perceive her performance to be, those cringe-worthy moments lowered her chances.
No doubt about it, if Winslet was who she is today she would have take it with a walk.
My views on Titanic and Avatar are about equal: Visually spectacular but I was honestly bored during both. I’d give Titanic the edge because Winslet and DiCaprio did marvelous jobs with iffy dialogue.
I still need to see Gattaca, but is it something that should be seen on the big screen? I live in LA so it may get revived fairly soon…
I don’t think it’s necessary, per se. I mean I’ve never seen it on the big screen. The Blu-ray is purty.
Interesting rundown. I also like Titanic very much and will probably see this re-release, mainly because I never got to see it on its original run (being eight and not interested in that sort of film yet). But I imagine it must be breathtaking on the big-screen, especially with Cameron-supervised 3-D. I have no problem with it sweeping the technical categories, though I would have personally gone with LA Confidential in Picture, Director and Editing.
Oh and just a correction, Anastasia is not a Disney film. It’s a 20th Century Fox production, but everyone makes the same mistake and I can’t complain them. Don Bluth tried way too hard to make Anastasia look like a Disney film.
Oopsie. Thanks.
Leo and Kate save the film for me. Both are so charismatic in their parts. They somehow inject genuine emotion into the movie despite a simple narrative, goofy dialogue and effects/set pieces that should obliterate any human dimensions entirely.
Even though I adored LA Confidential, and still do, I have very fond memories of seeing Titanic in the theater. I also remember marveling at the international phenomenon it became. Very memorable year.
Extremely well-put, Houstonrufus. I don’t know how many times I saw Titanic in the theater that Holiday season. It was ridiculous.
I haven’t listened to the Gattaca score (which I’m going to do now) but James Horner’s score was one of the best musical scores of the 90’s. ‘A Life So Changed’ and ‘Rose’… come on! I still replay it from time to time and it never gets old. That and Braveheart… I’m a sucker for that score too.
1997 gave us three of the best scores ever written: Titanic, Gattaca, and Oscar and Lucinda.
That last movie is crimianlly underrated in general.
I’m entirely unashamed to say that Titanic is my favourite movie of all time. I was only 8 when it came out, and I fell in love with it instantly when it came out on VHS (not being allowed to see it in theaters.) Even if my brain knows it’s flawed, my heart loves aspect of the movie, including the seriously maligned dialogue. “Titanic was called the ship of dreams, and it was… it really was;” pure corniness, but like Julius Epstein said, when corn works there’s nothing better. Naturally, I’m a just A LITTLE excited for the re-release, and I’m happy to hear from Kris that the footage looked good.
Right, flaws aside (and they are there), it’s just such an overwhelmingly ‘wow’ of a movie for me. Ditto Avatar; which I enjoyed a bit less.
It is my opinion that Leonardo DiCaprio has never been better than in Titanic. I wish he’d tap into that charisma again instead of turning out yet another portrayal of a psychologically damaged man.
He knocked it out of the park in Revolutionary Road & Shutter Island. More so in the latter. Titanic was just a start.
Titanic deserved every Oscar it got, and should have won two more: Winslet for young Rose, and Gloria Stuart for old Rose. This film was head and shoulders above every film nominated that year. Its our generation’s Gone with the Wind.
yep
Jesus Christ, how old is Ellwood!?
Titanic’s 14 nominations and 11 wins were well deserved. It’ll be fun to watch Titanic gross the 160m needed to claim the #1 spot next year. JC beating JC, gotta love it.
As to the possibly of another film earning 14 nominations, I suspect one of the two Hobbit films will come close:
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Editing
Best Cinematography
Best Art Direction
Best Costume Design
Best Makeup
Best Original Score
Best Sound Mixing
Best Sound Editing
Best Visual Effects
That’s a solid 12. Add an original song and one Supporting Actor nomination (take your pick from the British VIP lineup) and that’s 14. Easy peasy, assuming the high quality is there.
I know it may seem strange for The Hobbit (I or II) to rake up so many nominations following Return of the King’s 11/11 run. But of the 16 films who have earned 12 or more nominations, over half are 1990-2010. These repeated high tallies are a fairly recent trend.
I actually enjoy seeing big bold films dominating the Oscars. It’s invigorating.
It’s always easy to assume this or that film COULD get there. But clearly certain nods always fall off. Only two in the history of the Oscars is a sign and it’ll take more than a Hobbit film to get there, I think.
It dawned on me this morning that we’ll probably see a trailer in December with Sherlock Holmes.
My biggest question mark is the tone of the films with so many possibly silly dwarfs. But again, if the quality is there double digit noms seem likely. It’s just a matter of an acting nom to push the tally even higher.
Maybe Andy Serkis will finally breakthrough. Or Sir Ian McKellen could see a repeat nomination for Gandalf.
I was a big fan of this movie when it came out, and I still am. It’s an unabashed melodrama, but Cameron knows how to make that work, and work well. I think Winslet should have won that year, and DiCaprio should have been nominated.
I don’t care if the 3D is the best the world will ever see – the film, like any other, should not be tempered with.
in your opinion, which most of us disagree with.
Really? Have you taken a poll? Because judging by how many people get enraged every time Spielberg or Lucas decide to tamper with their 20, 30 year old films, I would say most people agree with me.
Converting to 3D isn’t toying with the text of a film. Completely different thing. Equivalent to remastering a mono film for 5.1 if anything.
Seems to be more equivalent to colorization. Which I wholly oppose.
People try to make that argument, but I don’t think it’s quite the same as colorization.
Plus, as long as a significant portion of the population gets headaches from watching 3D, the original 2D versions will always be available to watch as well.
I refused to see this during its initial release–why? I was being a dick and resentful of the fact that the R rated James Cameron of T2 and True Lies would never return again. I was proven right. Titanic proves itself as a worthy film because of re-play value. I’ll watch it on regular TV, outside of its OAR, without quality surround sound and it’s still engaging. That’s how you know you’ve made a movie that works–presentation isn’t paramount. By the way I adore LA Confidential; its score by my personal favorite Jerry Goldsmith (Star Trek; Gremlins; and his work with Verhoeven)–I love Kim Basinger’s win, the only acting win of the night I agree with.
I’m sure when “Titanic 3D” is released next year it’ll be one of the best films of the year, just like “Titanic” was in 1998. Amazing cinema, that.
Amazing film.
I think it deserved every award it won, as well as the three it didn’t, especially makeup (it includes hairstyling, which was very strong in the film). Easily one of the best movies of all time. And that score and song are probably the best of the 90s, and some of the best of all time.
Man, you are really giving Amistad short shift here, likely at the expense of Kundun. I’d give it Director (the opening scene alone plus the torture scenes later in the movie are more heart pounding and brutal than anything in Titanic), Cinematography (the only argument for Titanic could be that it was a more technologically difficult shoot, though it was a deserving winner). Ditto editing and Art Direction. And, though it was never going to be nominated, the ending song was pretty great.
I think Titanic deserved Best Picture (possibly), Visual Effects and the Sound Awards.
I also loved As Good As It Gets from the moment I saw it.
Oh and DiCaprio totally deserved to be nominated! He carried the entire film. And it is still one of his best roles.
Djimon Hounsou was robbed though. He was a real force of nature in the film (so was Danny Glover in the Color Purple, by the way). The fact that they nominated Hopkins over him, is all kinds ironic in the context of the film.
Gattaca was a good, not great film, imo, saved by a superb Jude Law. I loved L.A. Confidential, although the ending (Bud survives????) was more far fetched than it should have been. Titanic, though, was a great night at the movies, imperfections and all. One of the only films where I’ve bought popcorn and a drink and never touched either the entire time, which was over 3 hours I believe. It was basically what movies have always been about — taking you out of your own world and placing you into another.
I really don’t see the appeal of LA Confidential. I think it poorly tries to ape noirs, and the story is convoluted without being very interesting. (I’d also add Crowe was an animal, ripping nailed down chairs from the floor, and even surviving getting shot in the face.)
Had zero problem with Titanic winning. It was better, and a more impressive achievement. However, Gattaca was indeed the best film of that year. Also, Mousehunt was delightful.
Yeah, despite my love for films like Good Will Hunting, L.A. Confidential and The Sweet Hereafter, you can count me as one of those people who isn’t bothered by Titanic winning that year. It’s got some lame and corny dialogue from time to time, but the performances by Leo and Kate are really terrific and the story is moving. I think it’s a great spectacle, and probably the ultimate event movie I’ve witnessed so far in my lifetime. I know that Avatar made more money, and The Dark Knight was a pretty big deal as well, but Titanic just felt bigger than those movies when it was out.
The one thing that really bugs me about the Oscars that year was Helen Hunt winning for As Good As It Gets. I couldn’t stand her in that movie. Then again, I also thought Robert Duvall deserved Best Actor over Jack Nicholson.
Agree with you about the score for Gattaca and Elliot Smith’s Miss Misery. When Hawke says that last line while going up into space with Nyman’s score in the background….perfection.
I liked Titanic a lot when I saw it on theaters, but I think it’s the type of film that suffers every time you see it again. That said, I look forward to the 3D version, especially the later parts!
Btw, I adore Gattaca, amazing concept with gorgeous production values. I agree the score was just superb; “The Morrow” is one of my favorite songs of all time.
I think Gatacca has kind of overcome it’s underrated status. I think it’s pretty darn good, and most people I know who’ve also seen it counts it as one of their ‘little-known’ faves.
sorry, ‘Gattaca’.
Those Oscars needed more Starship Troopers!
Indeed. I loved that movie.
Kris, your plug for Gattaca convinced me to revisit the film this afternoon (thank you!), but then I went to go see In Time (I was merely a +1), and I came to the sad realization of how low Niccol’s has sunk. How did the same man behind one of my favorite films (The Truman Show) create such a horrid, nonsensical film??! Sad days are upon us.
*Niccol’s career has sunk
Have you seen Lord of War?
Yup. Not my favorite movie by Niccol but it’s ok. In Time is a really great concept gone wrong. It has way more problems than Lord Of War which is also uneven. Niccol’s could have made a brilliant film with In Time but it just takes all these absurd turns and on top of that you have to look at dead-eyes McGee (Amanda Seyfried) for a good chunk of the film. At least Nic Cage was fairly entertaining.
Eve’s Bayou was jobbed that year too. Titanic’s cool with me though. (And I’ll admit I loved the song.)
I’d have given Titanic only three Oscars (Sound Mixing, Sound Editing and Visual Effects), but I can’t really take issue with the Academy’s recognition of a phenomenon. LA Confidential for Picture and Director, hands down.
(And that Best Costume Design field is a no-brainer… for The Wings of the Dove, which marks entire character arcs through costume. Titanic had pretty hats, but not anything approaching Sandy Powell’s genius.)
kate winslet was the best… and so was the great late gloria…. and it deserved every award it did,.. but i respect ur opinions… no film can please everyone
Hear, hear. LA Confidential is absolutely brilliant and Pic and Director shouldn’t have even been a contest.
And The Wings of the Dove is so sadly underrated. The costumes are perfection and HBC has never been better.
Is it embarrassing that I haven’t seen Titanic yet? That being said, I thought L.A. Confidential was exceptional.
Actually, it is hard to imagine, haha. I don’t know how old you are M1, but whether you’re young or old, it’s hard to believe that over the last 14 years (including 97-98) itself, that you haven’t seen (in theater, dvd, television) that movie once. lol. I don’t disbelieve you, it’s just a wow-er to hear. :)
My fiancee was talking to her students the other day (college level) and one girl admitted to having never seen a Batman film or any of the Star Wars films.
The student wore it like a badge of honor but to me it’s akin to not reading books or knowing current events. She’s culturally retarded and it isn’t anything to be proud of.
Don’t be such a snob – I haven’t seen any Star Wars film either, and I think it’s far more culturally retarded to call someone else culturally retarded because she decided to skip a bunch of sci-fi and comic book films like most normal folks do anyways (the Academy included, lol).
Plus, I haven’t heard anyone saying the prequel trilogy isn’t culturally retarded by itself.
There is something seriously wrong with being of sufficient age and means and having not watched a Star Wars films. There’s nothing snobby about that. It’s pretty straightforward.
There’s absolutely nothing wrong with it. I take offense to this because I have a fiancee who frankly just isn’t a big movie person and has not seen a great many major films. I think comments like yours prove that so often people are just living in their own bubble, but movies aren’t the bee’s knees for any and everyone.
But Star Wars isn’t just a movie, it’s a cultural cornerstone. We’ve crossed into an era now where it’s clever and hip to say things like “Oh, I’ve never seen a Star Wars film” as if your hipster index will shoot up 100 points.
That’s not something to be proud of. Might as well say “I’ve never heard a Beatles song.” Congrats, how is it living in a cave?
My own bubble extends to nearly 30 countries (it’s a nice place to live). This year alone I’ve been to Haiti, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and I’m heading to South Korea and Vietnam on Wednesday. Sure, movies aren’t the bee’s knees for any and everyone. But there’s a difference between not being a big movie person and having other pursuits and taking pride in being culturally deficient.
Also, you’re equating not having seen any of the Star Wars films to being unaware of the recent world news, when in reality it’s the other way around – movies are a way of escapism. Not all need or want them, and that’s fine, and this is also applied to all the other forms of entertainment.
You can even make a case of not watching them because you have an ongoing issue with George Lucas, its cast, or its themes.
Even if someone has an issue with Lucas, logic pretty much dictates that the person had already seen at least one or two of the original films and was subsequently turned off by the constant tweaking and prequels.
I’d argue that Star Wars is in a different league because of its effect on our collective consciousness. It’s a defining part of our world. Yoda, The Force, Darth Vader. It’s certainly not the same as saying I haven’t seen The Shining or Aliens or _______ film. As odd as it is, I guess someone could have avoided Titanic or the Harry Potter films or the Batman films for one reason or another. Bizarre but plausible. Short of living off the grid your entire life, in a religious cult, or perhaps in Pyongyang, Star Wars films are ubiquitous and far reaching culturally.
Here’s a perfect example: A few years ago I was racing the Plymouth-Dakar from England to West Africa. While stopped in a small village in the middle of nowhere Sahara desert, a small African child struck up a conversation with me about my Star Wars shirt. He’d seen a few of the films. In the desert. In Africa.
You’re being unbelievably pompous, Loyal. Star Wars is a defining part of YOUR world. Clearly you just love the film so much you’re stunned that people haven’t seen them.
But I’ll let my fiancee know you think she has a limited world view because she hasn’t seen a series of shitty (yep) sci-fi films.
And your comparison is patently absurd. Hearing a two-minute song is a lot different than seeing a two-hour movie, first of all. Secondly, music pervades culture differently than movies. You can hear a song over the years in various places because of marketing or whatever. Or you could be aware of Star Wars due to its pop culture influence via, I don’t know, a Jetta commercial. It doesn’t mean if you haven’t seen the film in full then you’re a leper.
And I should say that I understand what you mean about “taking pride in being culturally deficient,” but not everyone who hasn’t seen Star Wars wears it as a badge of honor.
Instead of telling her she has a “limited world view” you should just show her Star Wars. It’s a pretty easy solution.
She’s seen that one. Just not a few of the others. And I wouldn’t put her through that kind of suffering.
I’d take away from ‘Titanic’ the awards for Best Score and give it to Glass/’Kundun’, Visual Effects to ‘Starship Troopers’ and Editing to ‘L.A. Confidential’.
But the real Best Film of 1997 was… ‘Lost Highway’! Right?
It was definitely on my top 10. And makes me realize I should have mentioned it in a number of areas here.
Kris, sorry to post off topic, but listen to this track from War Horse and tell me the oscar is totally going to Williams
[www.youtube.com]
I feel the same way Kris does about a lot of these. “Boogie Nights” and “L.A. Confidential” are my two favorite films of that year, not to mention the decade, and every other film that year falls somewhere beneath them. But #3 is probably Titanic. Its stunning visual scope makes me consider Cameron a very deserving BD winner. And what he lacks as a writer of dialogue for actors, he’s at least partially made up for as a director of actors (for a blockbuster director anyway), and DiCaprio and Winslet have dynamite chemistry, so their romance works emotionally.
It shouldn’t have taken one week for someone to mention The Ice Storm. Hashtag that great film “underappreciated” from now on.