As Krasinski closes in on ‘Captain America,’ the fanboy crybaby rally begins

Right now, all eyes are on “Captain America: The First Avenger,” which is the last lynchpin in the ongoing road to “The Avengers,” and casting rumors are flying. Cinematical first broke the news that John Krasinski was the top choice for the role, and since then, we’ve seen the full list of names in consideration leak via Michael Fleming. Now word is that Krasinski has tested twice and that Marvel Studios is pretty much sold on him playing the part.
And, predictably, fanboys are already gnashing their teeth and angrily posting messages in all caps with several exclamation points afterwards.
At what point does the fanboy nation realize that they are terrible at being casting directors? When Heath Ledger was cast as The Joker in “The Dark Knight,” you would have thought he had broken into their homes and pooped on their grandmothers. Oh, the outrage. Oh, the tears. If they’d had their way, Crispin Glover would have played the part that eventually won Ledger an Academy Award, and which has now become the iconic version of the character. It reminds me of how with my own children, both still under the age of five, any time I suggest we try to eat something they’ve never eaten before or watch a movie they’ve never seen before, they protest and cry and resist, absolutely sure they’re going to hate it, only to reverse their opinion after they actually try whatever it is. It would be funny if it didn’t waste so much time and energy on something that seems inevitable.
That’s nothing new, of course. It seems like most comic book casting is controversial, and the fanboy nation almost always freaks out as soon as an announcement is made, only to later reverse their opinions completely once they see the actual work. Sure, there are people who never change their minds because they are completely dug in with the opinion that their interpretation is the only interpretation, but for the most part, it seems that the choices that are most controversial are the ones that almost always end up working out in the most interesting ways.
Here’s the thing… you haven’t seen the screen tests they’ve done. You haven’t seen Krasinski in the costume. You haven’t seen the other contenders on film or in costume as well. Right now, Marvel is as focused a company as I’ve ever seen. They’re like Disney Animation in the early ’90s, or like Pixar in… well, like Pixar all the time. They have an endgame in mind, and they are being single-minded in the way they pursue it. There are a lot of moving parts in play here, and Kevin Feige and his amazing team of producers and executives are working closely with every one of the filmmakers they’re in business with, all of them focused on trying to get these films right.
I’ve seen more than I can write about at this point, but when I am able to write about what I’ve recently seen firsthand from Marvel, I hope I’m able to fully explain why my enthusiasm is as strong as it is. They’re making some big, difficult choices, and I think they’re going to pay off in ways that even comic fans aren’t prepared for. One of the things that will be most important is how Kraskinski plays off of Robert Downey Jr, Ed Norton, and Chris Hemsworth, who all have strong personalities to start. Captain America is supposed to be a leader, and for him to lead those three guys, Krasinski is going to have to show us something on film we’ve never seen before.
But if they cast him, rest assured… Marvel’s seen it. And in the end, I’ll trust them over a nation of guys whose kneejerk crybaby tendencies have driven me further and further from fandom each year. I’d rather wait and see how something pays off. Sure, there are some companies I’ve learned to distrust instinctively with this sort of material (coughFoxcough), but Marvel has proven to me that they care about getting these films right, even if it means making unconventional decisions.
“Captain America: The First Avenger” will be in theaters July 22, 2011.
I’m not instantly opposed to him. I haven’t seen anything in his work that screams Cap but he IS an actor, so theoretically he can play more than one type of role. I’m in “wait-and-see” mode right now. Also, my girlfriend just became interested in Captain America… I think Marvel knows what they’re doing.
Neil Fifer is he better choice (IF they wanted a ‘man’ to play the role): [www.imdb.com]
RanB- Your father or your uncle? Seems the studio is going more in a “20/30-something American” direction and less in a “47-year-old Canadian” direction… – Daniel
Thank you!
I don’t think anybody has really given Krasinski a shot like this before. I love him on The Office and thought he was solid in a few of the movie roles I’ve seen him in (though I haven’t seen Leatherheads or that marriage one) but none of those give us any indication of what he’s actually capable of.
Personally, I hope he kills it. I like the guy and would love to see him succeed on this level.
Also I hope Rainn Wilson gets cast as the villain.
Just read it again….and must say….. there is a real and true reason why I only trust your writing voice in all of this “moviebloggism”.
Thanks again sir. Kudos to you.
I wouldn’t like to consider myself in that mass of hateful humanity describe (and I agree it exists and regard it the same as you, if not with more venom) but I do not like the choice if this is where it is going. His physicality is wrong in numerous ways and it seems a pretty basic thing to want someone who looks the part. I find him agreeable enough as an actor and I can’t say I have some perfect choice replacement and what can anyone do but roll with what Marvel decides but this just feels uncreative and agent driven on the surface. Even so I’ll be rooting for this to turn out well.
Also I don’t recall the craziness over Ledger being cast – that sounded brilliant from the get go to me but maybe I tuned out the noise on that one I don’t remember.
This is nothing compared to the outrage of Michael Keaton as Batman. Fanboys hated that choice, but most were good with the choice of Val Kilmer for the same part. The hype suggests they’ve tested alot of guys for the part, and if that is the case I’m fine with them picking the best screen test no matter who it winds up being. I do think Krasinski in Leatherheads shows some of the characteristics that would be needed for Cap, and I could see him evolving into the character.
As I recall, Christopher Reeve was essentially a 90 pound weakling before he bulked up for “Superman.” A lanky Broadway actor, he refused to wear a muscle padded suit and instead trained with David Prowse to look like Superman should. In other words, give Krasinski a chance.
Drew,
You’re right. This isn’t Tom Rothman shoving the horrible (yet pretty) Jessica Alba down our throats as Sue Storm.
But on the face, all I can think of is Affleck. Without the Affleck baggage, of course, but still, horribly out of place.
Robert Downey, Jr was casting I was always behind. Who better to play Tony Stark than a brilliant actor with his own bottle of demons?
Ed Norton, the everyman, as Bruce Banner, was also something I loved.
While I did like Hemsworth as George Kirk and found him affecting, Thor is supposed to be taller, like the Skaarsgard Tru Blood kid is. I will admit I was disappointed in the Thor casting.
But if you line up Scott Porter, Garrett Hedlund, and John Krasanski (who’s like 8 years older than both of those guys) for Captain America…
… I’m sorry, but I’m taking Scott Porter number 1 and Garrett Hedlund number 2.
Now, the one time I will admit to being wrong about an actor in a role for a comic book flick was Toby as Peter Parker. I just couldn’t see that skinny vegan in the suit, climbing walls, and cracking wise.
In fact, the wise-cracking Spider-Man of the comics really never appeared in the three films, and when they tried to get him to crack wise, it just didn’t fit.
PS: I also LOVED the casting of Heath Ledger.
So please, I’m not screaming and pouting and whatever… but come on man, John Krasanski over Scott Porter and Garrett Hedlund?
Hey Drew,
What is your take on the latest development?
Any news if the Finke got it right?
I agree with you Drew. Maybe there’s a subset of fandom we could occupy that embraces logic and reasoning?
this is the unknown american that they are looking for
[www.imdb.com]
I really hate Dane Cook. But why do I think Dane Cook (with the proper instruction, natch) would be a revelation in this role?
I remember HATING Michael Keaton as Batman when it was first announced. It turned out ok. After the rumors of this casting started, I started watching the Office. He seems to have some bulk to him so really at this point the only thing he needs is to get Blond. I’m very excited to see the first shots of Thor and Cap in costume!
I’m willing to admit that anything can happen, and generally the Marvel people are strong with their casting, especially recently. So if Krasinski gets the role, it could very well end up being a good thing.
That doesn’t meant I’m going to talk myself out of initially being disappointed.
I like Mike Vogel as an actor. I LOVE Krasinski as an actor. But neither one of them look the part at all (albeit in totally different ways), and I stick to my guns in that this is the one role in the big-hitter Marvel universe where you HAVE to look the part. And even if Krasinski puts on 40 lbs of muscle…yeah, he’s still probably not going to look the part.
I’m fine with a wait-and-see approach, but as a consumer, I reserve the right to be both skeptical and jaded until my fears are quelled.
I’m sorry…I just can’t see it…AT ALL. I don’t care AT ALL about Capt America (not matter who they choose), but Jim just doesn’t fit the role for me. Too tall, too lanky, and his face resembles a monkey.
To clarify: You both (a) don’t care at all about Captain America and (b) have a strong opinion about who should be cast as Captain America.
Honestly: Steve Rogers was a well-intentioned but extremely scrawny cartoonist, who was selected to become an American icon because of his boundless patriotic devotion. Krasinski is an inspired choice.
I agree, Drew. The whiny, incessant, irregular, and (often) wrong Fanboy community very often keeps me from being the fan I want to be. Of course, I don’t see Krasinski as Cap either, but I’m willing to trust Marvel.
Which is why the big revelation in this piece (to me, at least) is the mention of Norton. I’ve been under the impression that he wasn’t likely to play ball for THE AVENGERS or future Marvel stuff. Is his Hulk still on the table? Did he get signed to the standard Marvel deal as the rest of the growing group in the Marvey repertory?
I might be remembering this wrong, but I thought most of the ain’t it cool newsies liked the idea of Heath Ledger when it was announced. They definitely were excited for Christian Bale, and Robert Downey Jr. was pretty much unanimous. I think also Ed Norton and Kevin Spacey. People on the internet can find a way to be negative about anything (including Disneyland and pizza) but to be fair there are some times when they can be positive. (Not saying this is gonna be one of them, but…)
I still think they were wrong about George Miller doing the Justice Leagues though. I would’ve loved to see that movie.
You brought up some good points Drew. I always liked John Krasinski on The Office but couldn’t see him as Cap. He’s tall and he’s handsome but not int that chiseled, square jawed way. He’s kind of a goofball charming. But the guy who pointed out that Steve Rogers was a scrawny kid is right. It’s like Tom Hanks in Saving Private Ryan. I also think he’ll bring humor to Cap the way Robert Downey brought humor to Tony Stark, Kasinski can To the person who remembered Heath Ledger being picked as mostly embraced by AICN. Yes he was by most of the CONTRIBUTERS. The “Talkbackers” however were pretty upset at the time.
I think using Ledger as a basis for your wait and see argument is flawed since we had at least seen him in dramatic and dark roles before THE DARK KNIGHT. I would say a far better comparison would be Michael Keaton being cast as Batman cause I recall a lot of doubt being voiced among people at the comic shop I frequented, myself included. I have a feeling if the internet was as big a presence then as it is now there would have been an equal if not great discord among the fan base as is what we are seeing with Krasinski being considered for Captain America. Of course are fears were thankfully laid to rest with Keaton’s admirable performance in Burton’s BATMAN and hopefully they will again with Krasinski. Though I’m still going to waiting for Captain America putting Iron Man’s helmet in Jello.
Bitch bitch bitch and more bitching! Jesus! You’re supposed to be a writer, not a ranter. In criticizing the fanboys, you’ve emulated their “style”. Irony, thou name art Drew.
First, whats with dissing the fanboys? It is the FANS, after all, that are making this whole generation of comic movies possible. Not to mention that they have been the ones Writing the friggin comic books since their conception, hotshot. So yeah, i think they would and SHOULD be very opinionated about who is going to play…i dunno…Perhaps the MOST IDOLIZED CHARACTER IN THE MARVEL UNIVERS (witht the exception of maybe Spiderman). It isnt some stupid meal that you kids can just throw away if they dont like it. Its a move that once made would be very hard to undo. So EXCUSE us for being just a little skeptical that they are just going with casting the IT actor of the moment. In the assumption that he does get cast, perhaps he will suprise us all. So stop bashing peoples point of view who, i dunno, ACTUALLY HAVE A FRAME OF REFERENCE and not who are just obsessed with the Hollywood factor, you should. Get your nose outta the air and your head out of your but hotshot
Drew and those like him frequently resort to the tactic of fanboy dissing in order to try to gain greater access to something called mainstream credibility. Not uncommon at internet websites for the writers to bash those who make their websites possible … it’s just very sad.
Is it wrong that while reading Clay’s comments I heard them in the voice of Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory?
Drew,
Tell me you didn’t fantasize about what a Crispin Glover Joker would be like. As awesome as Heath’s portrayal was, I bet Crispin could knock it out of the park as well.
As for JK as Cap? Don’t really care either way.
I do think a lot of people are confusing John with Zachary Levi, which if you think about it isn’t that hard to do and might explain at least some of the apoplexy.
Even so, sans the firsthand knowledge of Marvel as they vet candidates, I still think it’s fair to feel wait and see at the very least as a fan and not be thrown into the mosh pit of internet hate that will dominate the protests.
If you had asked me if Hugh Jackman should play Wolverine, I would have said “Hugh who?”
Now I can’t envision anyone else playing the part. So I think we need to take a wait and see approach.
That’s a very solid point … and wasn’t Jackman the 2nd choice? Seems to me I’d read that somewheres.
Krasinski can do it. He’s not a kid any more–you can see his evolution from boy to man in the Office. He has a quiet, but authoritative way about him. He’s all American and my 17 year old daughter thinks he’s the bomb. A good, interesting choice.
…looks like ‘Jim’ from The Office is not getting the part, or they would have announced him already instead of bringing in more faces to test for it….@drew: a lot of us reading out here can identify precisely what you’re talking about when you criticize the fan community. That said, it’s a reach to predict John Krasinski as Captain America being the next great example of creative comic book casting, in the same vein as giving us Heath Ledger as The Joker or Robert Downey as Iron Man. It’s like you’re telling us the least expected the choice they make is, the bigger a surprise it will turn out to be…except there’s a reason why John Krasinski is the least likely choice in Hollywood for Captain America, and I think it’s obvious. Sometimes, what defines a character is as much a about what we see on the outside as what they can project from the inside, and Captain America, like Superman, is among these.
Thinking that Ledger was a horrible choice was a very logical reaction wether or not he pulled incredibley. This is a RARE occassion of questionable casting where the choice turned out to be brilliant. This does not happen all the time. So, don’t be so quick to insult “fanboys” because you personally think John Krasinski is right for the part. I just looked at his picture and I’m wondering iof this is an early April fools joke. He looks like the BEFORE picture of Cap. Is he just playing the sick scrawny version of Steve Rogers? Is that it?
haha, all this self-serving, holier-than-thou defending of krasinski, and he didn’t even come close to getting the part. lmao. sounds to me it’s not the fanboy crybabies who are whining, but you, Drew McWeeny.