As Waltz goes lead, might we want to keep an eye on Samuel L. Jackson in ‘Django Unchained?’

The acting races are in full sprint at this point. Everyone concedes the Best Actor race is stuffed to the gills, only more so with consistent additions. The lead actress category began to look a bit fuller when Helen Mirren’s name was thrown into the ring and, as Guy pointed out yesterday, features plenty of performances for Academy members looking to venture even the least bit out of their comfort zones.
One actress recently added to that flock is Jessica Chastain in “Zero Dark Thirty,” which will screen for press at the end of the month. And another added to the boys’ club is Christoph Waltz in “Django Unchained,” as reported earlier today. Many who have read the script (probably the most widely read awards season hopeful before the fact ever) had noted that Waltz felt like more of a co-lead in the piece. But the way I hear it, as good as Waltz may be in the film, this all likely clears some room in the supporting ranks for a pair of actors poised to strike.
The first one we all know, based on the trailer, was chewing the scenery and clearly on a tear. Hence, Leonardo DiCaprio has been in our Best Supporting Actor predictions since day one, and many other outlets followed suit. According to a non-vested source who’s seen the film, he really is a wicked delight and even a bit controversial.
“Leo is BIG,” the source tells me. “But in this context and this world, it works really well and his boyishness acts as a good mask for the underlying evil inherent in the character. He’s ticky and actory, but in a way that I wasn’t used to seeing him. And the movie is pretty controversial and offensive (there’s a couple scenes involving him that are pretty hard to watch), so there’s the whole ‘brave’ factor involved. Which, I guess, could work against him as well.”
However, the actor who really stands out, this person says, is Samuel L. Jackson. “He is in BY FAR his best role in a long while,” the source says. “And he’s not phoning it in.”
Foxx is fine, I’m told, “and doesn’t detract from the film, but he doesn’t really add to it either. He plays it in a very modern way. QT’s dialogue doesn’t really sound natural coming out of him. But that’s okay because it’s a riff on the whole Man With No Name, so he doesn’t have too may monologues, as the others do.” The source says that, in his/her opinion, Waltz “kinda carries” Foxx.
The film “is way overlong and of course not everything works,” the source goes on, “but it’s wildly entertaining and full of legitimately badass moments, especially for a western fan. The pulpy/genre elements don’t at all serve to view the controversial stuff with ironic detachment, as I thought they did in ‘Inglorious Basterds’ (and I know I’m in the minority on that). Rather, they elevate those aspects with heart in only the way QT really can. More along the lines if ‘Kill Bill.’ It’s his own world mixed with some pretty brutal and fucked up stuff…and I don’t think the ‘N’ word has ever been used so much in a film…but it works, and is full of rousing moments.”
So, there you go. Just one person’s opinion. I wouldn’t say there’s anything there shocking/surprising, particularly given the fact that everyone and their brother has gotten their hands on this script (I never bothered reading it). But it’s nice to know Sam Jackson could be a fall surprise amid the usual this season.
“Django Unchained” opens everywhere Christmas Day.
Sam deserves a career Oscar win.
Very interesting about Jackson. Might need to re-consider him.
Clayton,
The Awards Circuit
Based on the few early notices I’ve read thus far, I’m not sure what to make of it. It doesn’t seem to be anywhere near definitive either way in regards to either the movie itself or any of the performers. Waltz has gotten very good notices, but will he be able to compete in the already crowded Best Actor field? I’m not so sure. If he had been campaigned as a supporting actor, it would have been obvious category fraud from what I’ve come to learn about the size of the role, but he would have had a real shot (though likely at the expense of his co-stars). DiCaprio is getting good reviews, but there doesn’t even seem to be a consensus that he’s the standout in the cast, which has never helped anyone in the supporting categories. Waltz going lead doesn’t necessarily help Leo’s case, because if people think that Waltz is the highlight by a wide enough margin, then talk of a nomination for anyone else starts to shrink. And now with this news that Jackson may be a potential standout, I don’t know how this is going to break down. It’s conceivable at this point that it could earn something like 5 nominations, and it’s equally possible it could get nothing.
I’ll say one thing though: even if Leo gets in, the reviews thus far regarding his performance have not been spectacular enough to make me think he has any chance of actually winning. I really think this is probably going to be Tommy Lee Jones vs. Philip Seymour Hoffman, unless there’s still some unseen surprise.
Where are these “notices”/”reviews?”
I was wondering that as well Kris
I shouldn’t have said reviews or notices. I just meant early word from inside sources such as the one you quoted in this article. I’ve seen 3 or 4 different sources who claim to have seen this movie, and none of them seemed to single out DiCaprio. That’s all I meant. Sorry for making it seem like I had access to full reviews.
I’d still like to know where those sources are.
In the script I read, which may have been changed after DiCaprio was cast, Jackson’s character is far better than DiCaprio’s and the best character in the movie.
Obviously, I haven’t seen the movie and the script may have been rewritten, but if Jackson is half as good as the character is on the page, I would be shocked if DiCaprio is nominated over him.
I should also note that I wasn’t a huge fan of the script though lol
I remember people crying possible category fraud when Waltz was up for Supporting, but that’s still open to debate I suppose. There’s no way he’s going to dominate the whole awards season in Best Actor the way he did with Best Supporting Actor in 2009-2010, and that’s because of Daniel Day-Lewis. But the race is going to be exciting, there’s no doubt.
That aside, I have a gut feeling that Leo’s character will in no way be the big firecracker everyone’s anticipating it to be. He looks like fun, but I see it as way too much of a thin character performance to be a big contender. But I may be wrong yet.
Kris, people are discussing this piece in a couple of chat rooms and debating what the “actor who really stands out” remark means. Does it mean that Jackson is best in show, or that he stands out because it´s the best performance the source has seen from Jackson in long while?
I think the source just meant it was the real unexpected element. And so I’m speculating as to whether he’s a supporting player we might be underestimating.
Thanks!
what about oscars in best picture and best direction categories?iam sure it will win for screenplay.and how much of climax is rewritten?