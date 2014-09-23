Exclusive Premiere: Asha Sing’s party pop ‘Satellite’ video

You may have picked up on Asha Sing's beat last summer with her infectious “Mercy.” And this summer is hardly over, according to her new music video for “Satellite.”

Today, HitFix exclusively premieres the vid from the Miami-based artist, below. Again, Sing actively incorporates her Desi roots with a handful of Holi powder around her pool party.

“Satellite was really fun for me to make because it was the first time I got to take more of a directors role. We specifically created a story where I got to show my personality and more of my acting chops,” Sing said. “The best part was that a lot of my best friends and family were in the video. We were cracking up the entire shoot trying to finish.”

This fall, the former Shakira backup dancer sets off on her Be Unique Tour in South Florida to middle and high schools, to share her story “of choosing an education first and how she set out to break the barrier between Indian and American pop music, blending them together and ridding it of stereotypes.”

The single “Satellite” was released in August.