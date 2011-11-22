Asher Roth signs to Def Jam, with new album due 2012

It’s been more than three years since rapper Asher Roth fell “Asleep in the Bread Aisle,” but now the “I Love College” hitmaker is trying for a major label comeback big-scale.

Def Jam has signed 26-year-old Roth, with plans to drop his sophomore set and his Island Def Jam debut in March of 2012.

In the meantime, Roth will be promoting “Pabst & Jazz Session” between now and its drop date on Dec. 20; the set is a collaboration between Roth, the Cool Kids’ Chuck Inglish and production pair Blended Babies. Roth’s proceeds from its sale, via iTunes will go to the Philadelphia Hunger Coalition.

Roth released a short mixtape “Seared Fois Gras With Quince And Cranberry, The Rawth EP” with producer Nottz in 2010.

Check out “In the Kitchen,” one of the fruits of that labor, below.

Roth’s 2009 debut “Asleep in the Bread Aisle” was issued through another Universal imprint, Universal Motown.

If you missed it, Universal also made another formal signing last week, with Busta Rhymes to Cash Money.

