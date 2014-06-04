‘Ask Drew’ tackles ‘Star Wars’ rumors and guilty pleasures

This week's “Ask Drew” includes a moment I suspected would happen at some point, and now that it has, I'll address it here.
I don't like the answer I gave to one of the questions. I don't think it's a bad answer, but it's not the right answer. On the way home, I thought of a far more appropriate response, and so I feel like I owe it to the person who sent the question in the first place. Basically, he asked me if there are any truly bad films that I love. I sort of dismissed the idea of “guilty pleasures” and then talked a little bit about “Buckaroo Banzai,” but I think that's sort of me dodging the question.
There are terrible movies I love. I think “Hudson Hawk” is a train wreck. I don't think I can defend it at all. It makes me laugh like a maniac in places, and I think it's a fascinating look at what happens when no one has the balls to say no to a movie star. I also really like “Nothing But Trouble,” another undeniably terrible movie. I have been a Dan Aykroyd fan since I was nine, and there is so much of his identity tangled up in “Nothing But Trouble” that I find it really interesting to study. There are so many ways that film is off the rails, but it also ends up being a really unusual ride through the mind of one of comedy's great mutants.
So there. I'm officially calling myself out for botching an answer. That's a distinct possibility with a show like this. And for those of you who are enjoying all the recent “Star Wars” rumors, I think it's great that JJ Abrams has had a good sense of humor about the leaked photos of the Millennium Falcon under construction:
I love that you guys are sending in tons of questions for the show every time. I'm sorry we can't answer all of them, but keep trying if you've got something important you want answered. You need to send it to video@hitfix.com. That way, I won't see it and they'll be able to pick the ones they want each episode.
I'm on the road a lot this month. I'm in London for a week, and then I'm in Hong Kong for a week, so we'll try to schedule these tapings to work around that. Right now, we're set to shoot again on the 14th. That's a Saturday. So you've got until Friday the 13th to send me your questions.
I thought this episode's “Movie God” was pretty great, and I love that you guys send in really thoughtful suggestions for the game.
We couldn't make the show without you, so I certainly hope you're enjoying the end result.
I have been having really big problems trying to get these to play on my Chrome browser. (I have had to watch them on my phone so far.) Anyone else having the same issues?
Yes. I can’t even get this one to play at all.
I was able to get it to run on Safari, but it took forever. I think it’s the GBH ad that was running first in that instance.
Don’t work in IE 11 or Firefox either. I don’t allow flash player to store tracking info so perhaps that is related.
My favorite movie that most people/critics unabashedly hate is probably Baseketball. I think it’s a film that does everything right that the shitty parody films these days do wrong. They base it all on strong character work from the leads, they mock a genre (sports movies) instead of just plugging various disparate films together, and it is not afraid to be filthy in a totally different way than the South Park guys’ own films. Is it perfect? No. But it makes me laugh.
I agree with you, Drew, about not really liking the term “guilty pleasure.” There are films I recognize as deeply flawed – and whose critical reactions were not good – that I like quite a bit. I’ve got a pretty standard list of quote-unquote “bad” movies that I do genuinely like, such as SILVER BULLET, STAR TREK V: THE FINAL FRONTIER (no, I’m not kidding!), Tim Burton’s DARK SHADOWS, FIRESTARTER (which I recall you mentioned in your Summer ‘84 piece), and HOOK. I acknowledge that these are – objectively – not very good movies (and would I never claim that they are) but I enjoy elements of them without irony and I feel no guilt about it.
Then there’s a whole other category of movies where I just don’t see the flaws that others do, the movies that I think are deeply underrated and have undeserved negative reputations. Hitchcock’s MARNIE, JAWS 2, TWISTER, and COWBOYS & ALIENS, for example, are all films that I’ve had (and will continue) to defend, which is fine; it’s fun being an unfairly-maligned film’s champion if you really feel strongly about it.
Twister is too well made to not like. It’s stupid summer fun done right.
I like Dark Shadows, too…I think it was just one Burton/Depp joint too many for most audiences, and releasing it a week after The Avengers didn’t help (who releases a gothic Tim Burton vampire soap opera adaptation in MAY?!). It’s certainly sloppy, with far too many characters and subplots which go nowhere, but it’s also cheeky fun, with gorgeous cinematography and set design and fine performances all around (especially Eva Green).
Then again, I also like Burton’s Planet Of The Apes, so what do *I* know?
Drew, the cross-cutting between camera angles is a bit weird since your eyes don’t follow it.
Scratch that. You keep up afterward. Nevermind. My bad.
I don’t know if I should be proud or not that it’s my question that stumped Drew a bit.
I love the idea of bad films that we can’t help but love. I believe why we love them can reveal a lot about who we are. It can reveal character.
Of course I agree with you: Buckaroo Banzai is definitely not a bad film (or even a guilty pleasure).
I’m talking about terrible pieces of crap like Conan the Destroyer, Superman III or IV, Star Trek V (which I too oddly like, Brett Blake, for what it wants to be, not what it is), Rocky V (which does not exist), etc.
Or even, again, films that critics, audiences, or both rejected.
Like I love 1941. I love the zaniness and stupidness of it with all my heart. I also love Always. Man… that movie… so overlooked. Such a big, sentimental, bleeding heart in that film. Yeah, Brad Johnson is a stiff, but man, there’s something about that film that sticks with me.
But for me, and it pains me to say this because I believe this film is a work of poetic genius, an overlooked modern faerie tale of the highest order, but it was rejected by audiences and many critics, but I don’t care because they are all wrong…
… but for me, it’s Joe versus The Volcano.
Ugg! It’s not a bad movie! It’s not. It’s not. It is also not a guilty pleasure. It’s beautiful, and wonderful, and complete sheer genius.
God, I love that film.
Agree about 1941 and ALWAYS; I think there’s a lot to like about each of them, even if their flaws tend to overshadow their more admirable qualities.
Drew,
You’re right, and I’m right… but man, I am constantly arguing with people about Joe vs. The Volcano.
I guess that’s what I mean by “bad.”
The world outside your mind, or our mind think it’s a bad film, but all you see is greatness.
When I tell most people how much I love JvtV, and they laugh, it’s like poking the bear. :-)
It could also be like your definition of Hudson Hawk. You know it’s bad, but just don’t care because it speaks to you in some way.
My “bad movie you love” would be basically everything by Jackie Chan. Good lord, there’s some awful stuff in his filmography. “Police Story 4” is not a good film by any stretch of the imagination. Or “Who Am I,” or “Twin Dragons.” There are huge stretches of dreck between the occasional “Project A Part 2” and “Drunken Master 2” masterpiece. But I will happily sit through any and all of them, tolerating the cheeseball plots and paper-thin characterizations and sub-juvenile humor, in order to appreciate those sequences of pure physical genius that Jackie can’t help but deliver. So help me, I’ve even grown to enjoy, on a weird level, the craptastic nature of the narrative spackle that gets us from action scene to action scene. I can’t defend my love in any way. But I swear, it’s genuine.
Except for “Gorgeous.” Jesus, that movie is worthless.
“Except for ‘Gorgeous’. Jesus, that movie is worthless.”
No movie with the luminous Shu Qi in the cast can be completely worthless.
That was a magnificent movie god question. Kudos!
RDJ playing Iron Man has probably had a more transformative effect on the movie industry in general — would we be in the midst of the same kind of comic book franchise mania if Iron Man had turned out to be “just another” blockbuster movie and not the doorway to the larger, interconnected Marvel universe that it turned out to be? What if Marvel hadn’t shown Sony, WB et al that such an interconnected movie universe was possible? Would the mega properties of today and the near future be adaptations of video games? More reboots? More original properties…?
I’m finding it hard to conceive of what the blockbuster landscape might look like today without RDJ stepping into that iron suit.
My God, Nothing But Trouble! I literally didn’t think there was anyone else on the planet that liked that movie but me. It’s not that it’s the funniest thing ever (although it has it’s moments), but the way it comes thisclose to being an actual, Texas Chainsaw Massacre-style survival horror movie while still pretending to be a big studio comedy is fascinating. Every time I watch the thing my jaw is practically on the floor for most of the running time while I wonder how Aykroyd was able to get away with the weird shit he crammed this movie full of.
I liked Hudson Hawk the very first time I watched it. What most don’t realize, and what wasn’t apparent even to me until I bought the DVD, is that this entire movie was all about just being off the wall funny. They didn’t really care if some misinformation was thrown out there or if some goofs were made, it was all tongue-in-cheek humor and either you got it or you didn’t.