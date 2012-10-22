‘Assassin’s Creed’ movie starring Michael Fassbender moving forward

Michael Fassbender is Desmond Miles.

The “Prometheus” actor, who attached himself to star as the time-traveling “Assassin’s Creed” protagonist back in July, is set to lead another franchise with word that the video-game adaptation has secured financing and distribution through New Regency Productions.

“This is the perfect intersection of what we have been trying to do, and that is to work with top quality talent like Michael Fassbender,” said Regency CEO Brad Weston in a statement. “We see this as our first big commercial action franchise property. Fassbender just did ’12 Years A Slave’ with us, and he is as good an actor as there is right now. The storyline we are pursuing has a great narrative and because Ubisoft”s games are so character- and story-driven, ‘Assassin”s Creed’ lends itself perfectly to our goal to re-brand Regency as a filmmaker-driven company.”

The “Assassin’s Creed” franchise centers on Miles, a descendant of a line of mystical Assassins who is forced back into the family business after his identity is discovered by a powerful corporation known as Abstergo Industries, who become intent on using Miles’ memory-recovering capabilities to discover the location of several artifacts located in past historical eras.

The latest installment in the gaming franchise, “Assassin’s Creed III,” is set in in 18th Century America and features an all-new protagonist in the form of half-English, half-Native American Assassin Connor Kenway. That title is slated for release on October 30.

