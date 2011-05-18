At 2011 Upfronts, CBS claims hotter women, less stuff just for old people

During the CBS Upfronts for 2011 – 2012, network President Les Moonves pointed out that certain stereotypes about the top-rated network. “Old people jokes, they don”t work anymore and I venture to say we have hotter women on CBS than anyone,” he said. To that end, we offer a guide to the hot women of CBS. Just remember, hotness is in the eye of the beholder.

“Unforgettable”

T he Hot Woman: Poppy Montgomery

What It Is: Montgomery (“Without a Trace”) plays Carrie Wells, a police detective with a rare condition that gives her a flawless memory – except when it comes to the murder of her sister.

Why You Might Watch: In addition to Montgomery, “Nip/Tuck” star Dylan Walsh plays Carries” ex-boyfriend and partner.

Why You Might Not: A really good memory could be a nifty tool or it could just make Carrie a real drag at cocktail parties.

“Person of Interest”

The Hot Woman: Uh, New York City? [The cast’s possible hot woman, Taraji P. Henson, was totally missing in these clips.]

What It Is: A guy”s guy crime thriller. Jim Caviezel (“The Passion of the Christ”) is a former CIA agent who teams up with a mysterious billionaire to prevent crimes using vigilante justice. He finds his bad guy victims by working with Finch (Michael Emerson, “Lost”), the creator of an advanced pattern recognition software.

Why You Might Watch: The trailer shows us lots of shoot ’em up action, plus J.J. Abrams is one of the executive produces.

Why You Might Not: Pattern recognition software to find crooks? A mysterious crime fighting billionaire? Sounds about as plausible as “Mission: Impossible III”

“How to Be A Gentleman”

The Hot Woman: Mary Lynn Rajskub

What It Is: Inspired by the book of the same name, Andrew Carlson (David Hornsby, “It”s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is a refined etiquette columnist who needs to put a sexy, modern twist on his column or be fired. Enter old high school classmate Bert (Kevin Dillon, “Entourage”) as the rude and crude guy to show him the ropes. Rajskub is Andrew”s bossy sister. And we said hotness is relative, people.

Why You Might Watch: You love odd couple sitcoms

Why You Might Not: You really don”t.

“2 Broke Girls”

The Hot Women: Beth Behrs and Kat Dennings

What It Is: Tough, streetwise Max works as a waitress in a retro-hip greasy spoon, where she befriends Caroline (Beth Behrs), a trust fund princess down on her luck.

Why You Might Watch: It”s executive produced by Michael Patrick King (“Sex and the City”) and comedian Whitney Cummings (“Chelsea Lately,” NBC”s “Whitney”).

Why You Might Not: You got tired of Paris Hilton when she still had a TV show with Nicole Richie.

“A Gifted Man”

The Hot Woman: Jennifer Ehle

What It Is: Michael Holt (Patrick Wilson, “Watchmen”) is a gifted surgeon living a materialistic life until he bumps into his ex-wife (Ehle, “The King”s Speech”). The problem? She”s dead. And now she”s back to make him a better person.

Why You Might Watch: CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler says, “It”s a little “Ghost Whisperer,” a little “House.” Plus, it”s executive produced by Susannah Grant (“Erin Brockovich”), Jonathan Demme (“The Silence of the Lambs”) and three of the minds behind “ER.”

Why You Might Not: He sees dead people. And didn”t “Ghost Whisperer” get canned despite starring another hot woman of CBS, Jennifer Love Hewitt?