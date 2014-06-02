Horror Lovers: ‘Insidious’ and ‘Purge’ producers slot 3 secretive new fright flicks

Talk about a bare-bones announcement.

Blumhouse, the production company that's cashed in with a slew of low-budget films over the last several years including the “Paranormal Activity” series, “Insidious 1 & 2,” “Sinister” and “The Purge,” has announced release dates for a trio of new horror films that…well, don't even have titles yet (or at least not ones they're willing to reveal). But hey, here you go. Anyone care to speculate on these?

From the press release:

Universal Pictures” UNTITLED BLUMHOUSE HORROR 1 will be released by Universal Pictures on Friday, September 25, 2015.

Universal Pictures” UNTITLED BLUMHOUSE HORROR 2 will be released by Universal Pictures on Friday, January 8, 2016.

Universal Pictures” UNTITLED BLUMHOUSE HORROR 3 will be released by Universal Pictures on Friday, October 21, 2016.