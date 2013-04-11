Aubrey Plaza leads all-star comedy cast in new ‘The To Do List’ clip: Watch

“Parks and Recreation” star Aubrey Plaza has a lot of stuff on her “To Do List,” but luckily she has the help of one of the heaviest comedy casts in years in the new film.

Set in 1993 and loosely inspired by first-time writer/director Maggie Carey’s real experiences, “The To Do List” features Plaza as Brandy, a recent high school grad who missed out on all the fun stuff because she was too busy studying. Now, she wants to experience some of the dirtier sides of life before heading off to college, and her friends and co-workers are more than happy to help her check everything off her naughty bucket list.

“The To Do List” features “SNL” vets Bill Hader and Andy Samberg, “Arrested Development” star Alia Shawkat, Johnny Simmons, Sarah Steele, Rachel Bilson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse (“Kick-Ass 2”), “Community’s” Donald Glover, Scott Porter, Connie Britton (“Nashville”) and “The Avengers” co-star Clark Gregg.

In the newly-released sneak peek clip from the film, some of Brandy’s male pals (including Glover) overhear her comments about the benefits of drinking pineapple juice. Lots of pineapple juice. Mormon jokes ensue.

Watch the clip here:

CBS Films will release “The To Do List” in August.