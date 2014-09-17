Aubrey Plaza to voice Grumpy Cat for Lifetime

In a match made in heaven, the deadpan “Parks and Rec” star has been tapped for “Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever” after Jane Lynch reportedly backed out after winning an Emmy.

Les Moonves: There”s a “very strong possibility” Showtime will be offered to non-cable subscribers

“And possibly with CBS as well,” the CBS chief, who oversees Showtime, told investors today.

“Friday Night Lights” alum Zach Gilford to play Jennifer Carpenter”s love interest on USA”s “Stanistan”

He”ll play an infrastructure manager for USAID in the drama about an American compound in the Middle Eastern country of Stanistan.

TBS will celebrate Monday”s 20th anniversary of “Friends” with a 20-episode marathon

The 20 episodes will consist of fan favorites.

Bill Clinton to return to “The Daily Show”

The former president will make his 9th appearance on Thursday.

Just yesterday, Bill Hader said he could never ask Lorne Michaels if he could host “SNL”

“I don't wake Lorne up in the middle of the night and go, 'Can I host?'” he joked in an interview with HuffPost Live.

Discovery may rebrand The Hub as “Discovery Family”

The Wall Street Journal reports that Discovery plans to acquire Hasbro”s share in the struggling joint venture and revamp as a network for kids and parents.

“Lisa Simpson” to visit “The Mindy Project”

“The Simpsons” star Yeardley Smith will guest as an OB-GYN on the Fox series.

Just For Laughs is posting its archives to YouTube

Watch Jon Stewart in 1992 and Chris Rock in 1987 or Louis CK in 2003.

Kevin Nealon recalls the unmade “Hans & Franz” musical he worked on with Conan O”Brien

Arnold Schwarzenegger was supposed to co-star, but it never happened.

Joan Rivers” personal doctor to the stars has been identified

TMZ reports that it is Dr. Gwen Korovin who allegedly took a selfie and performed a fatal biopsy on Rivers. Korovin has treated many celebrities, including Lady Gaga, John Mayer and Hugh Jackman.