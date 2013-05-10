‘August: Osage County’ trailer puts Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts front and center

I saw “August: Osage County” on Broadway back in 2008, I think it was, and like most who saw Tracy Letts’ dissection of an Oklahoma family, I was moved and caught under the spell of a playwright at the top of his craft. A film adaptation was inevitable, and a stellar cast was, too. That’s what we’re getting later this year in the form of John Wells’ take on the material, a film that will no doubt be a fixture in the awards season with the Oscar-savvy Harvey Weinstein and Hollywood golden boy George Clooney leading the charge.
Of that cast, most eyes are aimed toward Meryl Streep, who indeed has the meatiest role in the form of matriarch Violet Weston. Julia Roberts will be in that Best Actress discussion, too, should they pitch both performances in the category). Though I also think, given the play, we might want to keep an eye on Margo Martindale, too, a character actress who has come into her own and could really sink her teeth into this role. However, I also like how the film is part of a narrative for two actors who are having a stellar year: Benedict Cumberbatch and Sam Shepard.
Cumberbatch is absolutely outstanding as the villain in “Star Trek Into Darkness” with upcoming work in Steve McQueen’s “Twelve Years a Slave” and Bill Condon’s “The Fifth Estate” (as embattled) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange) besides. Meanwhile, Shepard offered up one of his most significant performances in a while in Jeff Nichols’ “Mud” and has another one on the way in Scott Cooper’s “Out of the Furnace.” I have no doubt they’ll be a big part of what makes “August” tick.
To whet the appetite in advance of the awards season (which is still mercifully four or five months away, depending on how you gauge its start), a trailer for “August: Osage County” has been released. Check it out below and tell us what you think in the comments section.
Hey Kris I saw it when it hit the Alhamanson in LA with Estelle Parsons and I was completely blown away. I have high expectations for this although I feel like the trailer is a little bit lighter than I rememebr the play being. There is humor in it vut Violet is a vicious and vile person and the play is as black as night.
Anyway just curious how you view the trailer being another admirer of the show.
Estelle was part of the production I saw here. Unfortunately, though, she wasn’t performing that day. That said, her understudy KILLED it.
As far as the trailer, I figure they’re just selling it a certain way right now. Obviously, given where the narrative goes, there’s no way for this thing to not be pretty dark eventually.
I personally can’t wait for the dinner scene in Act 2. I just remember that little monologue that Violet had about her little pills gave me chills. parsons helped of course
I saw Estelle in the touring production and I agree that she was just amazing. She looked small on stage but she ate up that stage.
Weirdly lighthearted trailer.
Yikes, if I wasn’t familiar with the play, I wouldn’t be expecting much from the movie based on that trailer. It’s like they selected all of the most generic and banal lines of dialogue from a script full of awesome passages. It was a hugely popular play, but it looks like they are selling the movie to people who have never heard of the play.
Which is probably wise, no? “Hugely popular” is relative, really. The Broadway crowd is minimal in the grand scheme.
Agreed. The producers can’t assume that everyone is a rabid Letts, Streep, Roberts or Cumberbatch fan. They’re certainly going to try to market this thing to as wide of an audience as possible. For those of us who have seen the play (I saw it with Parson in St. Paul and she was ridiculously good), we know it’s going to be dark and intense.
I mentioned this on another thread – I think this film is due for a title change. August: Osage County is a bit of a mouthful and awkward to pronounce. I’d recommend choosing either “August” or “Osage County” as a final, cleaner title to retain the connection to the source material.
Far too late in the marketing game for a title change — which I don’t think would be advisable anyway when the source material is this celebrated. And “August: Osage County” is a much more distinctive title than “August” (which, incidentally, was the title of Anthony Hopkins’s 1996 directorial debut).
I think that’s silly. Maybe this title will be a good exercise for voice and speech classes all across the country. Just hearing the title brings to mind the honors the play received when it initially ran in New York.
Isn’t Ewan McGregor due for an Oscar Nomination? Though, from that trailer, it doesn’t seem like that part is flashy enough to get nominated unless there’s more to it or Harvey makes a specific push to get him nominated.
Im entirely disappointed with the trailer. I really hope they just thought this was the best way to mass market the movie, and not the actual feel of the film. Because the tone is completely wrong here. And Im still holding my breathe that Roberts can pull off Martha, cuz its the best part in the play.
Roberts does well when the material or the director push her. She was strong in Closer and I would argue Eat Pray Love as an unsympathetic character in a crappy movie. Hopefully, she will up her game for this as well.
Off topic I know, but Cumberbatch is outstanding, in as much as he does the bet anyone humanly can and then some, with one of the most poorly written villains of the last few years. Which, given his nature must have been pretty hard to do. His motivation boils down to being a bit of a cry baby. At one point it looks like they might be pulling a Mandarin bait & Switch, but that may have been more interesting than what he became. By the time the script stopped playing silly buggers with what he was trying to achieve. Such a shame, first one was fun with a weak third act. This just didn’t have a third act at all.
Really looking forward to this one. Wish I had seen the play, but I loved reading it. And as a huge fan of both Martindale and Cumberbatch, I’d be thrilled if they were in the awards conversation next year.
(And if anyone hasn’t seen ‘Sherlock’ yet, they should stream it on Netflix ASAP. It’s fantastic, and it’s great to see Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman currently hitting it big. Star-making roles if I’ve ever seen them.)
One of my recent favorite overlooked movies is John Well’s Company Men. A few of the team and casting is also involved in this A:OC movie. I sorta blamed The Weinstein Co. for not pushing Company Men for the award season. I wonder how this will turn out.
For those of us who haven’t seen the play. If one of Roberts/Streep were to go supporting, who would it more likely be?
Roberts
I have to imagine they will push Roberts in Supporting, they’ve been warming that best actress slot for Streep since this was announced, and dual best actress nods from the same film just don’t happen any more. Roberts hasn’t been nominated in a long time, so they’re going to do there darndest to get her nominated.
But Roberts is marketed as the lead in the trailer, even more so than Streep.
I can honestly say I am really excited about this movie. I already like the dynamic between Streep and Roberts. I would love to see McGregor finally get an Oscar nomination, but the role doesn’t seem to have enough to it to warrant one. I am really happy to see Breslin and Lewis in the cast. Cumberbatch is going to have a great year and can’t wait top see him in this and everything else. If it is as good as I think it will be it could easily get multiple acting nominations(specifically for Streep and Roberts) though I would love to see a number of these people nominated. Outside of acting things get hazy. If its really good than a Best Picture nomination could happen which means Best Director is probable. Adapted screenplay is also a possibility. Outside of that I don’t even know.
I am definitely excited to see how this movie plays out once award season comes around.