Austin City Limits announces 2014 lineup including Eminem, Beck, and Pearl Jam

Austin City Limits is coming back for a 13th year in Zilker Parker, and they”re bringing Eminem and Outkast with them. The festival is going to take place October 3–5 and 10-12 this year, and the lineup they announced this morning is full of familiar names that will take to one of ACL Festival”s eight stages.

That list of acts for the festival includes the aforementioned Eminem and Outkast, along with Pearl Jam, Skrillex, Beck, Calvin Harris, Lana Del Rey, Lorde (Weekend Two only), Foster The People, The Replacements, Zedd, St. Vincent, Phantogram, CHVRCHES, Icona Pop, and a whole lot more. Regular (as opposed to early bird) tickets for the festival went on sale this morning (April 22) and run $225 for three days. If you choose, you can spend significantly more and get a full travel package as well.

If you can”t make it to Austin to hear the music, the Austin City Limits Music Festival is partnered with iHeartRadio, and you will be able to hear music streaming over the internet directly to you.

The full list of acts is available online at the ACL Festival website.