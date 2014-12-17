Austin critics love ‘Boyhood,’ single out ‘Joe’ star Gary Poulter

Yeah, the Austin Film Critics Association naturally dug the Austin-set “Boyhood,” and yeah, they showed a lot of love for “Nightcrawler.” But the single coolest thing they did Wednesday in their awards announcement was single out “Joe” star Gary Poulter, a homeless local non-actor who tragically died after completing work on the David Gordon Green film but who delivered one of the most startling performances of the year. He belongs on any supporting actor ballot, in my humble opinion.

Check out the full list of winners below, and as ever: The Circuit.

Best Film
“Boyhood”

Best Director
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Best Actress
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Best Supporting Actor
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Adapted Screenplay
“Gone Girl”

Best Original Screenplay
“Nightcrawler”

Best Cinematography
“Birdman”

Best Score
“Birdman”

Best Animated Film
“The LEGO Movie”

Best Foreign Language Film
“Force Majeure”

Best Documentary
“CITIZENFOUR”

Best First Film
“Nightcrawler”

Breakthrough Artist
Jennifer Kent, “The Babadook”

Best Austin Film
“Boyhood”

Special Honorary Award
Gary Poulter for his outstanding performance in “Joe”

Top 10
1. “Boyhood”
2. “Whiplash”
3. “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
4. “Birdman”
5. “Snowpiercer”
6. “Nightcrawler”
7. “Selma”
8. “The Imitation Game”
9. (TIE) “Inherent Vice” and “Gone Girl”

