Austin film critics like ‘Hugo,’ Refn and Shannon

The Austin Film Critics Association is the latest group to speak up on the year’s best, tapping “Hugo” as the best picture of the year. The film didn’t show up anywhere else on the unique slate of superlatives, though, which included three wins for “Drive.” Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Film: “Hugo”

Best Director: Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”

Best Actor: Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”

Best Actress: Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”

Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks, “Drive”

Best Supporting Actress: Jessica Chastain, “Take Shelter”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Drive”

Best Original Screenplay: “Midnight in Paris”

Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life”

Best Original Score: “Attack the Block”

Best Documentary: “Senna”

Best Foreign Language Film: “I Saw the Devil”

Breakthrough Artist Award: Jessica Chastain

Best First Film: Joe Cornish, “Attack the Block”

Austin Film Award: “Take Shelter”

Top 10 films (in order): “Hugo,” “Drive,” “Take Shelter,” “Midnight in Paris,” “Attack the Block,” “The Artist,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” “I Saw the Devil,” “13 Assassins” and “Melancholia”

As always, remember to keep track of the ups and downs of the 2011-2012 film awards season via The Circuit.

