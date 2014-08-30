Author Diana Gabaldon talks about her acting debut on ‘Outlander’

During the August 30th episode of “Outlander,” eagle-eyed fans might have spotted a familiar face. Diana Gabaldon, author of the book series upon which the Starz show is based, guest starred as a member of Clan MacKenzie.

Gabaldon plays clanswoman Iona MacTavish, who has travelled to Castle Leoch for Oathtaking ceremony during “The Gathering.” The cameo is Gabaldon”s acting debut.

Check out her performance in the clip below, followed by a short interview with Herself about the experience of visiting her universe!