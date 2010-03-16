‘Avatar’ hitting DVD and Blu-ray in 2-D on Earth Day

With box office receipts dramatically slowing down after the loss of numerous 3-D and IMAX theaters to “Alice in Wonderland,” 20th Century Fox announced the launch date of James Cameron’s blockbuster “Avatar” on home entertainment today.

Timing to coincide with the 40th Anniversary of Earth Day, “Avatar” will hit Blu-ray and DVD on Thursday, April 22. It’s worth noting most home entertainment releases occur on Tuesdays, so Fox is certain to make the Earth Day connection part of it’s publicity efforts.

No details were provided by the studio about what if any special features, deleted scenes or audio commentary will be included, but both Cameron and the studio have gone on record previously noting a 3-D version would not be part of the initial release.

“Avatar” has grossed a record $2.6 billion worldwide and $730.2 million in the U.S. alone. Whether it can set home entertainment records without a 3-D angle remains to be seen. The film was also nominated for nine Academy Awards including Best Picture, but only won three in the Cinematography, Visual Effects and Art Direction fields.

Not all “Avatar” fans around the world will be able to purchase “Avatar” on the 22nd. Here is a short list of key international release dates as well as the North American box art.

FRANCE – April 21

BELGIUM – April 21

NETHERLANDS – April 21

SPAIN – April 21

CHINA – April 22

BRAZIL – April 22

RUSSIA – April 22

GERMANY – April 23

JAPAN – April 23

SWITZERLAND – April 23

MEXICO – April 23

UK – April 26

DENMARK – April 27

NORWAY – April 28

SWEDEN – April 28

NEW ZEALAND – April 28

AUSTRALIA – April 29

FINLAND – April 30

ITALY – May 6

