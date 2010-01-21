‘Avatar’ leads BAFTA Awards nods, but what does it mean for Oscar?

‘Avatar’ leads BAFTA nods, but what does it mean for Oscar?

Brits give the love to ‘An Education with 8 nods

The nominations for the Orange British Academy Film Awards in 2010 were announced this morning in London and as expected they provided some insight into the upcoming Academy Award nominations. While not as significant a predictor as SAG, DGA or PGA Award nominations and winners, BAFTA has a significant amount of crossover with AMPAS membership and is certainly more of a true Oscar forecast than the Golden Globes. Obviously, “Avatar,” “An Education” (Britain’s one true Oscar hope), “Up in the Air” had strong showings, but so did — happily – “Precious.” Let’s take a look and ponder the possibilities shall we?

BEST FILM

AVATAR James Cameron, Jon Landau

AN EDUCATION Amanda Posey, Finola Dwyer

THE HURT LOCKER Nominees TBC

PRECIOUS: BASED ON THE NOVEL PUSH BY SAPPHIRE Lee Daniels, Sarah Siegel-Magness, Gary Magness

UP IN THE AIR Ivan Reitman, Jason Reitman, Daniel Dubiecki



Lowdown: Surprise here is that “Basterds” didn’t crack the top five. Again, repeat the mantra: “Avatar,” “Avatar,” “Avatar.”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

AN EDUCATION Amanda Posey, Finola Dwyer, Lone Scherfig, Nick Hornby

FISH TANK Kees Kasander, Nick Laws, Andrea Arnold

IN THE LOOP Kevin Loader, Adam Tandy, Armando Iannucci, Jesse Armstrong, Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche

MOON Stuart Fenegan, Trudie Styler, Duncan Jones, Nathan Parker

NOWHERE BOY Kevin Loader, Douglas Rae, Robert Bernstein, Sam Taylor-Wood, Matt Greenhalgh

Lowdown: This is an extremely competitive category featuring five great films. Nice to see the love for “Fish Tank,” “In the Loop” and “Moon.” The Sundance press screening for “Nowhere Boy” should be packed tomorrow after this announcement.

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

LUCY BAILEY, ANDREW THOMPSON, ELIZABETH MORGAN HEMLOCK, DAVID PEARSON Directors, Producers – Mugabe and the White African

ERAN CREEVY Writer/Director – Shifty

STUART HAZELDINE Writer/Director – Exam

DUNCAN JONES Director – Moon

SAM TAYLOR-WOOD Director – Nowhere Boy

Lowdown: Got me. Guessing Jones or Tayor-Wood.



DIRECTOR

AVATAR James Cameron

DISTRICT 9 Neill Blomkamp

AN EDUCATION Lone Scherfig

THE HURT LOCKER Kathryn Bigelow

INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS Quentin Tarantino

Lowdown: Interesting that Blomkamp and Tarantino knocked out “Precious” Lee Daniels and “Air’s” Reitman after those films made the Best Picture field. Still, this should be another Bigelow vs. Cameron battle.



ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

THE HANGOVER Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

THE HURT LOCKER Mark Boal

INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS Quentin Tarantino

A SERIOUS MAN Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

UP Bob Peterson, Pete Docter



Lowdown: “The Hangover” received a BAFTA nod. Just repeat that to yourself. Even the Warner Bros. crew is going, “Really?”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

DISTRICT 9 Neill Blomkamp, Terri Tatchell

AN EDUCATION Nick Hornby

IN THE LOOP Jesse Armstrong, Simon Blackwell, Armando Iannucci, Tony Roche

PRECIOUS: BASED ON THE NOVEL PUSH BY SAPPHIRE Geoffrey Fletcher

UP IN THE AIR Jason Reitman, Sheldon Turner

Lowdown: Great that “Loop” got in here. Hoping it can pull this one out.



FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

BROKEN EMBRACES Agustín Almodóvar, Pedro Almodóvar

COCO BEFORE CHANEL Carole Scotta, Caroline Benjo, Philippe Carcassonne, Anne Fontaine

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN Carl Molinder, John Nordling, Tomas Alfredson

A PROPHET Pascale Caucheteux, Marco Chergui, Alix Raynaud, Jacques Audiard

THE WHITE RIBBON Stefan Arndt, Veit Heiduschka, Margaret Menegoz, Michael Haneke

Lowdown: And yes, that’s a strange name for the category we admit. We’d vote for “Let the Right One In,” but this is “White Ribbon” all the way.



ANIMATED FILM

CORALINE Henry Selick

FANTASTIC MR FOX Wes Anderson

UP Pete Docter



Lowdown: If “Up” is going to get upset anywhere it’s at the BAFTA’s from “Fox.” Still, that would be a huge surprise.

LEADING ACTOR

JEFF BRIDGES Crazy Heart

GEORGE CLOONEY Up in the Air

COLIN FIRTH A Single Man

JEREMY RENNER The Hurt Locker

ANDY SERKIS Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll

Lowdown: The Brits didn’t go for Morgan Freeman in “Invictus,” but this is another Bridges vs. Clooney battle. We say Bridges.



LEADING ACTRESS

CAREY MULLIGAN An Education

SAOIRSE RONAN The Lovely Bones

GABOUREY SIDIBE Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire

MERYL STREEP Julie & Julia

AUDREY TAUTOU Coco Before Chanel

Lowdown: Nice to see Tautou get some love for her under appreciated performance in “Coco.” Mulligan could certainly defeat Streep here and get her moment in the sun. And no, the fact Bullock isn’t recognized here means absolutely nothing about her Oscar chances.



SUPPORTING ACTOR

ALEC BALDWIN It”s Complicated

CHRISTIAN McKAY Me and Orson Welles

ALFRED MOLINA An Education

STANLEY TUCCI The Lovely Bones

CHRISTOPH WALTZ Inglourious Basterds

Lowdown: Baldwin? Egad. OK, BAFTA. Won’t matter much, this is Waltz all the way.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

ANNE-MARIE DUFF Nowhere Boy

VERA FARMIGA Up in the Air

ANNA KENDRICK Up in the Air

MO”NIQUE Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire

KRISTIN SCOTT THOMAS Nowhere Boy



Lowdown: Mo’Nique should win this one, but don’t be surprised if one of the “Nowhere Boy” ladies surprise.

MUSIC

AVATAR James Horner

CRAZY HEART T-Bone Burnett, Stephen Bruton

FANTASTIC MR FOX Alexandre Desplat

SEX & DRUGS & ROCK & ROLL Chaz Jankel

UP Michael Giacchino



Lowdown: Giacchino or Desplat. Book it.



CINEMATOGRAPHY

AVATAR Mauro Fiore

DISTRICT 9 Trent Opaloch

THE HURT LOCKER Barry Ackroyd

INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS Robert Richardson

THE ROAD Javier Aguirresarobe

Lowdown: Thank you BAFTA for not nominating the overrated work in “White Ribbon! Someone has some sanity. This one is def a toss up though.

EDITING

AVATAR Stephen Rivkin, John Refoua, James Cameron

DISTRICT 9 Julian Clarke

THE HURT LOCKER Bob Murawski, Chris Innis

INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS Sally Menke

UP IN THE AIR Dana E. Glauberman



Lowdown: “Avatar,” “Locker” or “Basteds.” Pick ’em.

PRODUCTION DESIGN

AVATAR Rick Carter, Robert Stromberg, Kim Sinclair

DISTRICT 9 Philip Ivey, Guy Poltgieter

HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE Stuart Craig, Stephenie McMillan

THE IMAGINARIUM OF DOCTOR PARNASSUS Nominees TBC

INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds Wasco

Lowdown: We say “Avatar” or “District 9.” These early wins could def influence Oscar. Ones to watch.

COSTUME DESIGN

BRIGHT STAR Janet Patterson

COCO BEFORE CHANEL Catherine Leterrier

AN EDUCATION Odile Dicks-Mireaux

A SINGLE MAN Arianne Phillips

THE YOUNG VICTORIA Sandy Powell



Lowdown: Patterson for “Bright Star.” Even the Brits know Powell’s work in “Young Victoria” was pretty by the book.

SOUND

AVATAR Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, Andy Nelson, Tony Johnson, Addison Teague

DISTRICT 9 Nominees TBC

THE HURT LOCKER Ray Beckett, Paul N. J. Ottosson, Craig Stauffer

STAR TREK Peter J. Devlin, Andy Nelson, Anna Behlmer, Mark Stoeckinger, Ben Burtt

UP Tom Myers, Michael Silvers, Michael Semanick



Lowdown: Uh, “Avatar.”

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

AVATAR Joe Letteri, Stephen Rosenbaum, Richard Baneham, Andrew R. Jones

DISTRICT 9 Dan Kaufman, Peter Muyzers, Robert Habros, Matt Aitken

HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE John Richardson, Tim Burke, Tim Alexander, Nicolas Aithadi

THE HURT LOCKER Richard Stutsman

STAR TREK Roger Guyett, Russell Earl, Paul Kavanagh, Burt Dalton



Lowdown: Uh, “Avatar.”



MAKE UP & HAIR

COCO BEFORE CHANEL Thi Thanh Tu Nguyen, Jane Milon

AN EDUCATION Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

THE IMAGINARIUM OF DOCTOR PARNASSUS Sarah Monzani

NINE Peter ‘Swords” King

THE YOUNG VICTORIA Jenny Shircore

Lowdown: Has to be “Nine” for covering up all those years of plastic surgery on those ladies right? No, we kid (sorta). Most likely “Parnassus” here.

SHORT ANIMATION

THE GRUFFALO Michael Rose, Martin Pope, Jakob Schuh, Max Lang

THE HAPPY DUCKLING Gili Dolev

MOTHER OF MANY Sally Arthur, Emma Lazenby

Lowdown: Got me, but “Happy Ducking” sounds cute.



SHORT FILM

14 Asitha Ameresekere

I DO AIR James Bolton, Martina Amati

JADE Samm Haillay, Daniel Elliott

MIXTAPE Luti Fagbenle, Luke Snellin

OFF SEASON Jacob Jaffke, Jonathan van Tulleken

Lowdown: No clue, but do you care? Does anyone besides their parents care?

THE ORANGE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

JESSE EISENBERG

NICHOLAS HOULT

CAREY MULLIGAN

TAHAR RAHIM

KRISTEN STEWART

Lowdown: We want Kristen to win just for the screams from the audience. That would rock. Needless to say, only Rahim is a true “rising star” here. The rest are all pretty established.

The BAFTA’s are awarded on Feb. 21 and should cause some excitement before Oscar a few weeks later. My lord, we may be inclined to stay up and even live blog them. Maybe.