‘Avatar,’ ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Transformers 2’ still in running for VIsual Effects Oscar

01.06.10 8 years ago

Paramount Pictures

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced that seven films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 82nd Academy Awards®.  In all seriousness, this competition is really only to determine who the other two nominees will be as “Avatar” is the understandable favorite.

The films are listed below in alphabetical order:

    “Avatar”
    “District 9”
    “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”
    “Star Trek”
    “Terminator Salvation”
    “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”
    “2012”

On Thursday, January 21, all members of the Academy”s Visual Effects Branch will be invited to view 15-minute excerpts from each of the seven shortlisted films. Following the screenings, the members will vote to nominate three films for final Oscar consideration.

At this point, “District 9” is probably the only other favorite to receive a nod.  “Transformers,” “2012” and “Star Trek” will most likely battle it out for the third slot.  

The 82nd Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, February 2, 2010, at 5:30 a.m. PT in the Academy”s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

