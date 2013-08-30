Avenged Sevenfold set to top Billboard 200 next week

Rockers Avenged Sevenfold will reign atop the Billboard 200 next week with “Hail To the King” (175,000) knocking country king, Luke Bryan and his current No. 1, “Crash My Party,” down to No. 2 (105,000). “King” is the group”s second No. 1, following 2010″s “Nightmare.”

The title is one of four debuts as we head into the busy fourth quarter. Rapper Big Sean”s “Hall of Fame” bows at No. 3 (75,000), while fellow rapper Juicy J comes in at No. 5 (65,000) with “Star Trippy.” “Alabama & Friends,” featuring top country artists performing hits by the legendary country band launches at No. 8 (28,000).

Robin Thicke”s former No. 1, “Blurred Lines” sees a little bump following the Video Music Awards, rising back up to No. 4 (65,000), while Justin Timberlake, who gave a 15-minute performance and received the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs sees an even larger sales result, climbing back up to No. 6 from No. 22 (45,000), according to Hits Daily Double.

John Mayer”s “Paradise Valley” falls to No. 7 (40,000), R&B supergroup TGT”s “Three Kings” drops to No. 9 (27,000), while “Now That”s What I Call Music 47 slides to No. 10 (27,000).