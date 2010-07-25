Avenged Sevenfold, Tom Jones and Sky Sailing lead July 27 release slate

We”re emerging out of the summer doldrums this week, although we”re still a bit sleepy. However, Avenged Sevenfold is sure to wake everyone up based on sheer volume alone. Plus, they are the first contender with an outside chance of knocking Eminem off the top of the Billboard 200. We don”t know what took her so long, but season two “American Idol” contestant, Kimberly Caldwell finally releases her debut album, plus Tom Jones takes us to church and Owl City shows off his early, acoustic work under the name Sky Sailing.

Avenged Sevenfold, “Nightmare” (Warner Bros.): Metalheads return with their fifth studio album–their first since the death of drummer James Sullicanon, produced by Mike Elizondo. The title track is already a hit at active rock radio. Will the Uproar tour headliners be the ones to knock Eminem out of the top spot on the Billboard 200? They have the best chance so far.

Kimberly Caldwell, Without Regret” (Vanguard/Capitol): “American Idol” season two contestant –turned-TV Guide-channel host strikes a post on the cover of her debut album (what the heck took her so long?) She records tracks written by such top talents as Diane Warren, Kara Dioguardi and Chad Kroeger. She may not regret the song choices on this mainly pop outing, but we think she may have second thoughts about that album cover at some point.

Fat Joe, “The Dark Side” (Terror Squad/E1 music): Rapper returns surrounded by a phalanx of urban artists, including Young Jeezy, Trey Songz, R. Kelly, The Clipse, Lil Wayne, Cam”ron and Too $hort. What? No J-Lo?

Tom Jones, “Praise & Blame” (Lost Highway): Mr. Swivel Hips turns 70. Maybe age has him looking to the great beyond as he tackles spiritual songs originally made famous by Bob Dylan, The Staple Sisters and the great Mahalia Jackson.

Sky Sailing “An Airplane Carried Me to Bed” (Universal Republic): Before he recorded under the moniker Owl City, Adam Young recorded under another strange nickname, Sky Sailing (his must be giving his parents a complex). Unlike Owl City”s synth-based, twee gooey sweetness, Sky Sailing”s set, recorded more than three years ago, relies primarily on acoustic instruments. Out last week as a digital release, “Airplane” flies into traditional retail outlets this week. Read our interview with Young here.

Various Artists, ‘Step Up 3D” (Atlantic): Trey Songz and Flo Rida (with help from David Guetta) have two new tracks on the soundtrack to the 150th sequel to “Step Up.” Other artists contributing new or previously unreleased tracks include Estelle, Busta Rhymes, Chromeo and Jessie McCartney.

