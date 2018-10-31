Spider-Man Fans Might Get Emotional Over These ‘Infinity War’ Themed Pumpkins

News Editor
10.31.18

Marvel Studios/Disney

If you are one of the few people who haven’t yet seen Avengers: Infinity War, then a spoiler lies ahead, but chances are already good that the internet spoiled you long ago. That’s because out of all of the movie’s deaths (mostly wrought by the genocidal snap of Thanos), one hit the hardest with younger fans, who adore and identify with Spider-Man/Peter Parker. When Tom Holland uttered his partially improvised, “Mr. Stark, I don’t feel so good” line, a meme was instantly born and spread like Spidey’s dust cloud. Even Josh Brolin knew that the tears would be coming as soon as he saw the scene, and several months later, it might still be too soon for some humorous-ish Halloween takes on the scene?

One Twitter user’s sentiment confirmed as much while she posted a neighbor’s holiday display, which consisted of a pumpkin-Iron Man holding half of Spider-Man, who was dissolving into a pile of leaves.

Another version of the theme can be seen within intricately carved Thanos and Spidey pumpkins in this photo from Reddit.

While there’s no use in telling the internet to calm down, Spider-Man fans can rest assured that the Russo Brothers probably didn’t really kill half of the universe and many of the Avengers. Spidey will undoubtedly live to annoy Tony Stark again, and given that Marvel’s planning to pump out some Avengers-based TV series in the future, that’s even more evidence that they’re gonna be reversing the snap, sooner rather than later. Still, these pumpkins prove that Avengers 4 can’t come soon enough.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spider-Man#Avengers#Halloween#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERSavengers: infinity warHalloweenMarvelSPIDER-MAN

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP