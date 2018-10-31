Marvel Studios/Disney

If you are one of the few people who haven’t yet seen Avengers: Infinity War, then a spoiler lies ahead, but chances are already good that the internet spoiled you long ago. That’s because out of all of the movie’s deaths (mostly wrought by the genocidal snap of Thanos), one hit the hardest with younger fans, who adore and identify with Spider-Man/Peter Parker. When Tom Holland uttered his partially improvised, “Mr. Stark, I don’t feel so good” line, a meme was instantly born and spread like Spidey’s dust cloud. Even Josh Brolin knew that the tears would be coming as soon as he saw the scene, and several months later, it might still be too soon for some humorous-ish Halloween takes on the scene?

One Twitter user’s sentiment confirmed as much while she posted a neighbor’s holiday display, which consisted of a pumpkin-Iron Man holding half of Spider-Man, who was dissolving into a pile of leaves.

Friends decorate outside their house for Halloween each year. This is not ok. pic.twitter.com/TsmBOloZUk — Tasmen (@tasmen) October 28, 2018

Another version of the theme can be seen within intricately carved Thanos and Spidey pumpkins in this photo from Reddit.

While there’s no use in telling the internet to calm down, Spider-Man fans can rest assured that the Russo Brothers probably didn’t really kill half of the universe and many of the Avengers. Spidey will undoubtedly live to annoy Tony Stark again, and given that Marvel’s planning to pump out some Avengers-based TV series in the future, that’s even more evidence that they’re gonna be reversing the snap, sooner rather than later. Still, these pumpkins prove that Avengers 4 can’t come soon enough.