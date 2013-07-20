‘Avengers 2’ is now officially ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

SAN DIEGO – Joss Whedon made a surprise appearance at the tail end of Marvel Studios’ annual end-of-day Comic-Con panel with some big news about the sequel to “The Avengers.”
The follow-up to the 2012 blockbuster has been referred to up until now as “Avengers 2,” but Whedon introduced a short CG animated video that revealed the film’s official title: “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”
“Age of Ultron” is the title of a recent mini-series written by Brian Michael Bendis that found the Marvel Universe effectively destroyed by The Avengers’ longtime nemesis Ultron. In the comic books, Ultron is an artificial intelligence accidentally created by Avenger Henry Pym (Ant-Man) for the greater good. Instead, Ultron – in robotic form – decides all of humanity must be destroyed beginning with his “father.”
The Avengers and other Marvel heroes have foiled Ultron time and time again, but have never been able to completely destroy him. There is always a piece of his programming somewhere repopulating and strategizing. In “Age of Ultron,” Avenger Wolverine found himself going back in time to kill Pym before he created Ultron in order to save the world. This ends up affecting the time stream and changing history. Eventually order was restored, but there are long-term consequences that are currently playing out because of the event in different Marvel titles.
Because of the complexity of the Ultron mythology and multiple backstories (not to mention the involvement of Wolverine, a character Marvel Studios currently does not have the rights to use on the big screen), this would be an unlikely backdrop for the movie’s storyline. It is possible, however, that certain elements from the event will inspire Whedon’s screenplay.
What the title and the recognizable Ultron head that accompanied it does mean is that Thanos will not be the villain in the next movie. The Death God from Titan briefly appeared at the end credits of “The Avengers” as the behind-the-scenes conspirator to power Loki’s alien invasion, but he’ll likely be back to quarrel with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes down the road.
“Avengers: Age of Ultron” is scheduled to open nationwide May 1, 2015.
With ‘Age of Ultron,’ it looks as if Marvel is building to Phase 3 – and Thanos – being the climax of this movie universe. Then, possibly, a reboot of everything. I see Avengers 3 – sorry, ‘Avengers: Infinity’ – being the end to this long, awesome, film-comic story.
I don’t think they’ll be rebooting after that. I think Phase 3 will be partly setting up Avengers 3, with a third Captain America and a third Thor, and partly setting up Phase 4, with Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, and probably one more movie. And then Phase 4 will move on to either West Coast Avengers, or something else. I think it’s pretty clear they won’t be getting back Robert Downey, Jr. after Avengers 3 (he’ll probably be killed by Thanos in that one), so they’ll want to bring some new characters in at that point. But I don’t think Marvel’s got reboots in the cards for a while. They’re playing the long game. I can see this series lasting a good forty movies (by the end of next year we’ll already be ten in), and another decade and a half, if not more.
I agree that reboots are not part of Disney / Marvel’s strategy at this point. If anything recasting is more realistic (which they have already done in a minor degree with Rhodes in the ‘Iron Man’ series).
All the Phrase 3 films have yet to be announced but I’m assuming they’ll include Dr. Strange, Avengers 3 and possibly another character (Black Panther?) along with the already announced Ant-Man
Avengers 4: Civil War. Sideline Samuel L. Jackson’s Fury so they can set up Robert Downey Jr. as Director of SHIELD. Maybe by then Sony & Marvel will place nice and let Spidey show up.
There is no way Marvel or Disney is planning an “end” to anything.
One thing I learned from my quick trip to Wikipedia is that Age of Ultron appears to significantly feature Hawkeye…which makes perfect sense, given his relatively reduced role in Avengers 1.
The dorks have taken over…can anyone see a title like this for a tentpole 10 years ago?
WHAT!!!!! NO THANOS!!!! WTH!
I wonder how they’ll establish Ultron. They’ve never introduced Hank Pym. So, unless Pym turns up in Thor: The Dark World (super unlikely) or Captain America: The Winter Soldier (somewhat unlikely), they may have to play with Ultron’s origin.
In the “old days” of Phase I, we’d have seen bits and pieces and post-credits sequences slowly establishing Ultron’s origin.
BTW, I’m glad they were disciplined enough not to use Thanos this time out. Once you use Thanos, it’s hard to go bigger. It’s better to save him for the third film.
So, can they use the term “adamantium”, or does fox own it? If they can’t, I’d suggest ‘vibranium” would be a worthy substitute, if there’s anywhere they could find enough of it…
When Vin Diesel hinted that he was going to have a top-secret part in an upcoming Marvel film, more than a few people suggested that he would be a good choice to play someone like Ultron in The Avengers 2. However, that didn’t seem like a realistic possibility because Ultron hadn’t yet been hinted at, the Ant-Man movie wasn’t coming until after The Avengers 2, and all signs were pointing to Thanos as being the primary villain.
Well now … things have changed. If Diesel is indeed going to be announced as Ultron in the coming months, I think that it’s a very strong choice on both his part and the part of the Marvel team.