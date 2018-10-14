Marvel

Anthony and Joe Russo have had a lot of fun messing with fans’ heads while shooting the still-untitled fourth Avengers movie. Last month, they posted a cryptic set photo on Twitter of a guy sitting in a chair, with the words “Look hard…” Now they’ve posted another mysterious photo, this time to honor the fact that they just wrapped shooting.

This photo may be even harder to figure out, being as it’s difficult to even parse. It’s a glowing…something against a blue screen. The tweet just says “wrapped.” We don’t know! But we’re sure some smart Marvel-head will crack this case. Or at least there will be a lot of debate on some Reddit channel.