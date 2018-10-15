Marvel

The Russo brothers may have recently completed reshoots for the as-yet-untitled Avengers 4, the sequel to this year’s devastating Avengers: Infinity War, but that doesn’t mean we’re any closer to knowing what will happen. For all we know, the new film may turn the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current timeline into absolute chaos. That, or it will introduce a brand new villain that not even Thanos is capable of defeating on his own. What we do know, however, is that things post-snap aren’t going to be hunky-dory.

That’s according to Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the magical Scarlet Witch, one of the many Avengers to fade into nothingness following Thanos’ snap at the end of Infinity War. Like many of her fellow casualties, Olsen will inexplicably be back in Avengers 4, which the actress spoke about briefly at Chicago’s ACE Comic Con with Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston. Per ComicBook.com, she specifically said, “It’s only going to get worse.”

The comment came when Hiddleston, whose character also meets his maker in Inifinity War, commented on Olsen’s penultimate scene with Paul Bettany’s Vision, whose mind stone is the last one Thanos needs to complete his gauntlet. “The thing you have to do at the end of Infinity War is a kind of sacrifice,” the British actor told his colleague. (If you recall, Wanda must destroy Vision before Thanos can get to him.) Olsen’s response, needless to say, doesn’t bode well for our heroes in the upcoming sequel.

(Via ComicBook.com)