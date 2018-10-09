MARVEL

There are lots of changes coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Three is almost complete (Phase Four begins with 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home), Captain American is stepping down as Captain America, and according to reports, there might be a lengthy time jump between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. Rumormonger Daniel R, who’s been correct about these things before, recently tweeted, “Avengers 4 starts YEARS after Infinity War. Not just a few months later as some people were hoping for. Sorry guys.” When a follower asked how many years exactly, he replied, “Five.”

Avengers 4 starts YEARS after Infinity War. Not just a few months later as some people were hoping for. Sorry guys. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) October 7, 2018

As always with these things, grain of salt, etc., but it would make sense for the MCU to leap forward in time. As noted by Comic Book, “That would give Marvel the chance to establish a very different world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe than what we currently know and love,” while the “main thrust of the story would be seeing these aged and changed versions of the original Avengers get a glimmer of hope to fix what Thanos broke, and would have to overcome the deep scars and divisions between them to get that mission done.” Setting Avengers 4 moments after Infinity War diminishes the impact of Thanos’ population-shrinking snap — but what would the universe look like a half-decade later, with 50 percent of the population gone? What if Thanos was right?

The five-year gap also tracks with reports that Avengers 4 will feature an older Cassie Lang, daughter of Ant-Man, and some of the leaked concept art.

Avengers: Still No Title opens on May 3, 2019.

