‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ trailer airs next week on ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

10.22.14 4 years ago

Get ready for a look at “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”  Next Tuesday night, during “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” the first trailer will air.

The big news was tweeted out late last night by the “Avengers” official Twitter account, following the West Coast airing of “S.H.I.E.LD.”  It was also promoted on air following the preview of next week's “S.H.I.E.L.D.” episode.

Below is the tweet in question.  It seems terribly straightforward, but perhaps new and hidden meanings can be parsed from it.

ABC, the station which airs the “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.LD.” is, like Marvel, owned by Disney.  Thus, the corporate synergy displayed ought not be terribly surprising.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” is the sequel to the massive 2012 hit “The Avengers” and, like its predecessor, is directed by Joss Whedon.  The movie features the heroes from the first film and a number of new ones. 

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” will be in theaters on May 1, 2015.

