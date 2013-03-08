‘Avengers Assemble’ and ‘Hulk and the Agents of SMASH’ to premiere on Disney XD

03.08.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

For fans who just can’t want until 2015 to check in on Earth’s Mightiest Superheroes in “Marvel’s The Avengers 2,” Disney XD has the solution. 

The cable channel’s popular Marvel Universe programming block is expanding with the debut of two new “Avengers”-related animated series.

First, “Marvel’s Avengers Assemble” features the ongoing adventures of Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Hulk, Hawkeye, Black Widow and newcomer Falcon.

“Marvel’s Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.” is more of a family affair — if you’re family was ten feet tall and green. It features Hulk, She-Hulk, Red Hulk, A-Bomb and Skaar.

A special one-hour preview of “Assemble” will kick things off on Sunday, May 26 at 11:00 a.m., ET/PT. The series premiere will air on Sunday, July 7 at 11:00 a.m., ET/PT. 

Meanwhile, “Marvel’s Hulk and the Agents S.M.A.S.H.” premieres Sunday, August 11, at 11:00 a.m., ET/PT

They join the hit series “Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man,” which debuted its second season in January and stands as Disney XD’s #1 animated series in target demos Kids 2-11, Boys 2-11 and Boys 6-11. 

