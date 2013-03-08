‘Avengers Assemble’ and ‘Hulk and the Agents of SMASH’ to premiere on Disney XD

For fans who just can’t want until 2015 to check in on Earth’s Mightiest Superheroes in “Marvel’s The Avengers 2,” Disney XD has the solution.
The cable channel’s popular Marvel Universe programming block is expanding with the debut of two new “Avengers”-related animated series.
First, “Marvel’s Avengers Assemble” features the ongoing adventures of Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Hulk, Hawkeye, Black Widow and newcomer Falcon.
“Marvel’s Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.” is more of a family affair — if you’re family was ten feet tall and green. It features Hulk, She-Hulk, Red Hulk, A-Bomb and Skaar.
A special one-hour preview of “Assemble” will kick things off on Sunday, May 26 at 11:00 a.m., ET/PT. The series premiere will air on Sunday, July 7 at 11:00 a.m., ET/PT.
Meanwhile, “Marvel’s Hulk and the Agents S.M.A.S.H.” premieres Sunday, August 11, at 11:00 a.m., ET/PT
They join the hit series “Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man,” which debuted its second season in January and stands as Disney XD’s #1 animated series in target demos Kids 2-11, Boys 2-11 and Boys 6-11.
Curse you Disney for cancelling Earth’s Mightiest Heroes after two remarkable, awe-inspiring seasons. You are also enternally cursed for creating the unnecessary expansion Disney XD so you can fill the schedule of the basic Disney channel with more and more cheap garbage, while excellent shows that deserve a much larger audience like Avengers EMH, Motorcity and Randy Cunningham 9th Grade Ninja are limited by the reach of the XD outlet. I’m not saying I won’t give Avengers Assemble a chance out of spite, but the high standard has already been set and will be hard to reach again. It makes no sense to kick the legs out of a series with the kind of momentum EMH had, just so the cinema version of the Avengers will sync up with the animated version. That kind of strategic planning is insulting to the audience that watched all or any of the 52 episodes of EMH, and the casual viewers who have only seen the recent Marvel movies. People do like to be surprised and excited by their entertainment. Disney executives can’t really believe that anyone would pay the kind of money it cost to go to the theater now to see a story that has already played out in the cartoon, with all of the character development and plot points already revealed. Good luck Avengers Assemble, and RIP Wasp, Hank Pym, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther.
Word, completely agree. I was so hooked on emh, I would have watched both