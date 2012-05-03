Avengers Cheat Sheet: Everything you need to know about Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

After seemingly years of anticipation, Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers” is finally hitting theaters. Er, it’s finally hitting theaters in the United States. Many of you may be wondering what the hype is all about. Or, perhaps your significant other or a family member is planning on dragging you to take part in the film’s expected record breaking weekend. Have you never picked up an Avengers comic book? Do the names Ultron and Thanos elicit absolutely no reaction from you? Well, don’t fear true believer. HitFix has got a brand new feature that will help prepare you to enter the Avengers’ corner of the Marvel Universe.
The HitFix Cheat Sheet: The Avengers is a 10 minute must watch guide to everything Avengers in Joss Whedon’s new tentpole. It features commentary from HitFix’s own Drew McWeeny as well as Zap2it contributor and fan favorite Jenna Busch. The HitFix Cheat Sheet will be a regular feature in the months to come on Crackle, so check out our first installment below and let us know what you think.
Hey, there seems to have been a bug – let us know if you're able to play it now. If not, we've added a link in the article (just above the video) that directs you to the full video on Crackle.
the video has been a little "buggy" on our end, but it seems to be working alright now. If you're so inclined, try playing it again and let us know if it works this time. If not, we've included a link in the article so you can watch the full video on Crackle.
This is a pretty cool article, especially for people who do not read Marvel comics; it was extremely informative and good at filling in gaps that movie goers would not be able to themselves.
