‘Avengers’ crosses the $600 million mark at the domestic box office

Watch your back, James Cameron.

The director currently has claim to the top two-highest grossing films in U.S. history (“Avatar” and “Titanic”). But Marvel and Disney’s “The Avengers” could soon be sinking “Titanic” from the No. 2 spot.

The Marvel superhero epic is set to cross the $600 million domestic box office mark today.

The film could pass Cameron’s 1997 “Titanic,” which has a total domestic gross of $658 million, to take the No. 2 spot.

However, the No. 1 film, Cameron’s “Avatar,” will be much harder to top, having grossed a jaw-dropping $749.6 million in the U.S.

“The Avengers'” global total is now at a staggering $1.4 billion, and it stands as the #3 film of all time globally and domestically.

The film’s high wattage star power (Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L.Jackson, jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and more) and various heroes that audiences have longterm investments in combined into a formidable cash cow for Marvel and new corporate parents Disney.

With a sequel already in the works — following further solo adventures of Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America and Thor — Marvel may still be eyeing that all-time top spot.

Let’s also not forget the upcoming “Dark Knight Rises.” Where will that end up on the all-time box office list?