‘Avengers’ crosses the $600 million mark at the domestic box office

Watch your back, James Cameron.
The director currently has claim to the top two-highest grossing films in U.S. history (“Avatar” and “Titanic”). But Marvel and Disney’s “The Avengers” could soon be sinking “Titanic” from the No. 2 spot.
The Marvel superhero epic is set to cross the $600 million domestic box office mark today.
The film could pass Cameron’s 1997 “Titanic,” which has a total domestic gross of $658 million, to take the No. 2 spot.
However, the No. 1 film, Cameron’s “Avatar,” will be much harder to top, having grossed a jaw-dropping $749.6 million in the U.S.
“The Avengers'” global total is now at a staggering $1.4 billion, and it stands as the #3 film of all time globally and domestically.
The film’s high wattage star power (Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L.Jackson, jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and more) and various heroes that audiences have longterm investments in combined into a formidable cash cow for Marvel and new corporate parents Disney.
With a sequel already in the works — following further solo adventures of Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America and Thor — Marvel may still be eyeing that all-time top spot.
Let’s also not forget the upcoming “Dark Knight Rises.” Where will that end up on the all-time box office list?
Has there been any other mention of the potential director’s cut re-release later this summer?
In an interview with Collider, Joss Whedon revealed that his first cut of The Avengers was three hours long. While initially it was thought that most of these 30 minutes of deleted scenes wouldn’t see the light of day until the DVD was released, we’ve got to wonder if the idea has occurred to Disney and Marvel Studios to release an extended director’s cut of The Avengers in theaters.
Well that didn’t come out right, take 2!
There’s one story about this that provides a link to what I think is the source site ([comicbook.com]) where he says –
In an interview with Collider, Joss Whedon revealed that his first cut of The Avengers was three hours long. While initially it was thought that most of these 30 minutes of deleted scenes wouldn't see the light of day until the DVD was released, we've got to wonder if the idea has occurred to Disney and Marvel Studios to release an extended director's cut of The Avengers in theaters.
Superhero Authority (hxxp://www.superheroauthority.com/2012/06/marvel-and-disney-rumored-to-be.html) got independent confirmation from their sources that it might happen –
This theory was originally seen in a ComicBook.com post so we sent a few emails and a Hollywood source responded. The insider has heard this rumor as well and told SuperHero Authority this is a possibility but nothing has been confirmed to actually happen. Marvel and Disney have not said anything regarding this new rumor as well.
So … could happen.
There’s even an online petition now
[www.ipetitions.com]
only 123 sigs atm so … not gone viral yet then lol
The more I think about it the more I think they will, an opportunity to get the #1 domestic (prolly not foreign tho) BO, seems like to much of a good thing for a company to pass up.
Ahem..”The Dark Knight Rises”.
You got me! I guess that was just wishful thinking on my part. Fixed, thanks Conatonic!
