The Avengers And Deadpool Answered The Call To Help A Dying Fan’s Wish Come True

#Avengers #Twitter
03.26.18 23 mins ago

Marvel

On Sunday, Fox News personality Shannon Bream reached out to her Twitter followers with a request. “Need your help Twitterverse – trying to help a young boy who is dying,” she wrote. “He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance!”

It didn’t take long for the Marvel crew to assemble.

The first to respond was Captain America himself (for two more movies), Chris Evans, who replied, “Happy to! DM me.” Next up was Ryan Reynolds, who joked about Deadpool being a “Reverse Avenger,” but he was still “happy to help. DM me.” Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet also reached out to ask about the boy’s name (it’s Emilio), as did Avengers: Infinity War‘s Paul Bettany (“I’m the purple one. DM me”), Shazam!‘s Zachary Levi (“I’m not technically an Avenger, but I’d be happy to record a video for the little man and do my best impressions of [Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth] or any other Chris if necessary”), and, uh, Senator John McCain’s daughter Meghan (“Let me see what I can do”).

After the initial rush of responses, Bream tweeted, “Thank you, EVERYONE! Major progress has been made because of you. A special assist coming in from [Jake Tapper]. I guess Twitter can be full of love when someone really needs it.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers#Twitter
TAGSAVENGERSTwitter

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 3 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 5 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP