On Sunday, Fox News personality Shannon Bream reached out to her Twitter followers with a request. “Need your help Twitterverse – trying to help a young boy who is dying,” she wrote. “He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance!”

It didn’t take long for the Marvel crew to assemble.

The first to respond was Captain America himself (for two more movies), Chris Evans, who replied, “Happy to! DM me.” Next up was Ryan Reynolds, who joked about Deadpool being a “Reverse Avenger,” but he was still “happy to help. DM me.” Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet also reached out to ask about the boy’s name (it’s Emilio), as did Avengers: Infinity War‘s Paul Bettany (“I’m the purple one. DM me”), Shazam!‘s Zachary Levi (“I’m not technically an Avenger, but I’d be happy to record a video for the little man and do my best impressions of [Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth] or any other Chris if necessary”), and, uh, Senator John McCain’s daughter Meghan (“Let me see what I can do”).

After the initial rush of responses, Bream tweeted, “Thank you, EVERYONE! Major progress has been made because of you. A special assist coming in from [Jake Tapper]. I guess Twitter can be full of love when someone really needs it.”