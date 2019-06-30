Marvel Studios

This weekend, a new version of Avengers: Endgame was released to theaters, featuring new footage and also a new mission: overtake Avatar as the all-time highest grossing film (not adjusted for inflation, of course).

But Tony Stark and team failed: As per The Hollywood Reporter, the new version of Endgame earned a mere $5.5 million domestically, and another $2.3 million overseas — meaning it’s still $27 million shy of the top slot.

Of course, this is truly a world’s-smallest-violin scenario: Endgame has grossed $2.76 billion since opening late April. No movie has ever made that much money that quickly; keep in mind that, 10 years back, Avatar played for months and months and months, eventually acquiring the 3D-inflated $2.77 billion mark Marvel is covetously eying.

Crossing that threshold could still happen. Surely, if it remains in the globe’s theaters for another handful of weeks it can scrape that $27 million together. But it’s also important to note that Marvel’s not hurting; Spider-Man: Far from Home is predicted to make a pretty penny this coming holiday week and weekend.)

Again, this is not adjusted for inflation. At least domestically, Endgame — which grossed $841 in North American theaters — is still about a billion dollars shy of the adjusted grosses of the top banana: Gone with the Wind.

(Via THR)