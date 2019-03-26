MARVEL STUDIOS

Marvel has released the character posters for Avengers: Endgame (which comes out in exactly one month), with the still-alive superheroes, including new recruit Captain Marvel, solemnly looking to “avenge the fallen.” Some of the fallen — Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Mantis, Vision, even Loki — are represented in black and white, while Iron Man, Black Widow, and Ant-Man, among others, appear in full color. One surprise addition to the not-dead crew is Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, last (and only) seen in Thor: Ragnarok.

Thompson all but confirmed her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe earlier this year when she tweeted that she has two movies coming out in 2019, “one in April and in June” (that’s Endgame and Men in Black: International, with her Thor co-star Chris Hemsworth), but now it’s official. Also official: Avengers: Endgame is a hefty three hours and two minutes long. (I guess Marvel didn’t listen to our plea that no movie should be over two hours.) “We’re gonna release the movie at the exact right running time,” Marvel Studios chief Kevin Fiege previously said. “I’m telling you this, it’s gonna be perfect. It’s gonna be the exact running time that the movie needs to be.” We’ll find out on April 26.

Until then, enjoy the posters.

