MARVEL STUDIOS

Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing movie of all-time (not adjusted for inflation), and it stands to earn a whole lot more when it’s released on home media. The 22nd installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be available for digital download on July 30, followed by Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 13. That’s when you’ll be able to see a deleted scene that extends the fallout from the Avengers battle against Thanos… or you can watch it below.

*spoiler alert*

The theatrical version of Avengers: Endgame cuts away almost immediately after Pepper Potts shares her final moment with Tony Stark, who sacrificed himself to save everyone using the Infinity Stones. But the deleted scene shows not only what happened to Gamora, but also the rest of the team, including Black Panther, Hawkeye, and Captain Marvel, bending down on one knee (or Tebowing, if it was still 2011) to honor Iron Man. As for why it was left out the three-hour-plus final cut, besides being a little heavy-handed, directors Joe and Anthony Russo told USA Today, “It’s a beautiful scene with moving performances, but we filmed it prior to Tony Stark’s funeral. The funeral scene ultimately became a more resonant and emotional reflection on Tony’s death for us.”