We Saw New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage At CinemaCon

Disney

Disney is, arguably, the most anticipated presentation of CinemaCon. But, there’s a catch: Star Wars Celebration starts in a week so news on Episode IX was always expected to be light. (We did see one second of footage during a montage.)

But, Disney has The Lion King, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, a slew of newly acquired Fox titles, and, of course, Avengers: Endgame.

At the presentation, we saw about five minutes new footage of the still highly secretive (it’s kind of impressive how little has leaked) Avengers: Endgame. So, let’s discuss that!

The scene opens with the remaining Earth Avengers, plus Captain Marvel, at their headquarters plotting an attack on Thanos to possibly undo the snap.

An energy surge has shown the team where Thanos is hiding out these days. Captain Marvel says she’s just going to go kill Thanos, but Black Widow convinces her it would be better to work as a team.

Rhodey angrily asks Captain Marvel where she’s been. She responds there are a lot planets and they all don’t have an Avengers team like Earth does.

Thor then decides he likes Captain Marvel.

The plan is to get their hands on the stones and try to reverse the snap, no matter how unlikely that might be, but they decide they owe it to everyone else.

Captain America then says, dramatically, “Let’s go get the son of a bitch.”

We then see the team in Rocket’s starship. Rocket takes a poll of who hasn’t been to space before, then warns them not to throw up as he makes a space jump.

And that’s it. At this point we’ll have to wait for the release date for the rest.

