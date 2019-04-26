Who Was That Mystery Character During The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Funeral Scene?

[Warning: major, major, major spoilers for Avengers: Endgame]

A lot of characters were killed in Avengers: Endgame, but no death was more impactful than Tony Stark’s. The OG Avenger, the one who kickstarted the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was laid to rest at his lakeside home, where his superhero and less-super human friends came to pay their respects.

The row of mourners is presented as a slow pan, beginning with Pepper Potts and their daughter, Morgan. It’s all the faces you would expect — the other original Avengers (minus Black Widow), War Machine, Spider-Man, Black Panther, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, etc. — with some surprises. There’s Aunt May, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne, Maria Hill, Nick Fury (!), Hawkeye’s family, and… wait, who was that standing behind Scarlet Witch, Bucky, and Falcon? It took me a while to figure out the teenager’s identity (is it Loki up to mischief???), but once I did, it made sense why he would be there.

The mystery mourner is Harley Keener, which, again, who? Last (only) seen in 2013’s Iron Man 3, he was the potato gun-wielding sidekick who helped Tony get out of a funk and repair his Iron Man suit. Harley, played by Ty Simpkins both then and now, is unrecognizable because he’s grown a lot in six years.

MARVEL

It was nice of Harley to show up. Unlike Agent Coulson. Jerk.

